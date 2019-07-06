Borgward is an old German brand re-launched by Chinese investors several years ago in China. The plan was to start with conventional models, and introduce plug-in versions at a later date, including the electric Borgward BXi7, as well as the electric BX5.

However, instead of seeing the first models on the road, which were due around this time, German sources report that the launch of the EV production plant in Bremen, Germany is not going to happen.

"The plan by the revived carmaker Borgward to produce electric cars in Bremen, which had previously already come to a standstill, is now completely off the table. The reserved area will likely go to another company. It is unclear what the future holds for Borgward. "

The all-electric BXi7 shown in 2017 was promised to have 500 km (310 miles) of NEDC range and pretty decent acceleration of 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds.

There is still a chance that the company will sort out its business plan or revert to launching new EVs in China.

Borgward BXi7 EV concept specs:

Borgward BXi7 Body Four-door, 5/6/7-seater SUV, self-supporting and reinforced lightweight steel body with safety passenger cell, energy-absorbing crash zones front/back, side impact protection Length mm 4,715 Width mm 1,911 Height mm 1,690 Wheelbase mm 2.760 Axle track f/r mm 1,610 / 1,610 Storage space min. / max. l N.N. / N.N. Motor Permanent excited synchronous motor System power kW/hp 200 / 272 Max. torque N 400 Battery type Lithium-ion Drive Permanent torque-on-demand all-wheel drive Transmission system Single-stage transmission system Maximum speed km/h 200 Acceleration 0-100 km/h sec. 6.5 Range depending on battery charge km 500 Front axle McPherson axle, transverse control arm, spring struts, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorber, anti-roll bar Rear axle Multi-arm axle, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorber Brakes Electronically controlled regenerative braking system, disc brakes front and rear, ventilated disc brakes front, ABS, EBD, braking assistant, electric handbrake, auto hold Steering Electromechanical rack-and-pinion steering Wheels / tyres 8.5 J x 18 / 235/60 R 18, tyre pressure monitoring system *Preliminary, non-certified data for Concept vehicle

Source: wiwo.de via electrive.com