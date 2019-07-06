Fortum Charge & Drive was selected by MG to install fast-charging stations for the market launch of MG ZS EV (also known as eZs) in India.

The plan is to deploy 50 kW CCS/CHAdeMO DC chargers available for the public. The project will start with MG’s showrooms in 5 cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by September.

"One charging station will come up at MG’s state of the art flagship showroom in Gurugram. The smart chargers can be accessed by an EV user, having cars compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive Mobile App."

In parallel, MG is working to prepare its entire dealership network in UK.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India said:

“We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster the adoption of EV which has been greatly promoted by Government by bringing out various enabling policy measures and guidelines. We have already witnessed an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles in the last one year. This collaboration will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV users,”.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said

“The upcoming launch of MG eZs model is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the leading EV Charging service provider in the global EV space to set up charging stations at MG dealerships in select cities to begin with. This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India.”

MG ZS EV specs: