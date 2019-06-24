We see daily news about Tesla Autopilot, however, it's rare to hear much about other automakers' semi-autonomous technology. In fact, some people may assume that most other automakers simply don't offer such systems. While that may be true on some levels, it's not actually the case.

Most automakers now offer multiple driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane change assist, etc. Aside from Tesla Autopilot, there are also more than a handful of semi-autonomous driving suites out there, such as Cadillac Super Cruise, Nissan ProPilot, and Volvo PilotAssist, among others from the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.

YouTuber Tesla Driver spends a good amount of time behind the wheel of an Audi e-tron checking out its adaptive cruise assist technology. Even though he's a Tesla fan and has included Tesla Autopilot in the video title, he's clearly not out to bash Audi's system or talk about how terrible it is in comparison to Autopilot. Instead, he provides a very extensive, objective review of the tech. This is something we really appreciate.

So, how does it work?

The simple answer to that question is, "Quite well!" Let's keep in mind that this is not a multi-camera system and not advertised to actually "pilot" the car. It's merely an assistant, albeit a very diligent one. It performs incredibly well in many situations.

According to Tesla Driver, Audi's system actually handles certain cases better than any other system he's used, including Autopilot. For instance, it maintains distance exceptionally well and helps with curves and roundabouts.

On the other hand, there are limitations to this type of technology, like not being able to "see" cars coming from the side, and not continuously "seeing" lane lines. Nonetheless, we think you'll be quite impressed with the technology as a whole, as well as Tesla Driver's very clear and in-depth presentation.

Let us know your thoughts related to the video. In addition, we'd love to hear about any semi-autonomous systems you've tried. How was the overall experience?