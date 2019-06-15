Dendrobium Automotive announced that this weekend at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in France (15–16 June) wt ill present its all-electric hypercar Dendrobium D-1.

The "mega-watt" car will be shown stationary at the Michelin hospitality stand, as the French tire supplier provides Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R for the D-1.

"The D-1 is on display at the Michelin hospitality unit on the approach to the final chicane before the pit straight. Michelin are working as technical partners with Dendrobium on tyres for the extreme performance car and have recently fitted the all-new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R, the latest and most sporting tyre Michelin produce for road cars."

Currently, there are no details about the commercialization plan for the D-1, but who knows, maybe in the next couple of years, we will see a limited series of D-1 on the roads.

Nigel Gordon-Stewart, Chairman and CEO of Dendrobium Automotive Limited said:

“I’m massively encouraged by the knowledge and enthusiasm race car fans are showing for a zero- emissions future. When fans come to Le Mans, they are here to see superfast endurance racing, the toughest and, I think, most technically demanding racing in the sport. To have so many fans genuinely excited about a future of high performance electric hypercars with zero emissions is really pleasing. All of them want to see the Dendrobium D-1 racing at Le Mans in the future against other electric supercars and even petrol and hybrid cars if the regulations allow it.” “We’re incredibly grateful for the technical knowledge and involvement contribution from Michelin as, arguably, the top tyre maker in the world. The D-1 packs a fearsome punch in performance but that performance is redundant if we can’t get the power down on the road. That’s where Michelin and their advanced understanding of the laws of physics and tyre compound chemistry come in. We’re delighted to be here at Le Mans for the 2019 24 Hours and to be the first electric hypercar to visit the hallowed Circuit de la Sarthe. And we’re looking forward to establishing more firsts with Michelin in the future as the development of the Dendrobium D-1 advances.”

Dendrobium D-1 spec: