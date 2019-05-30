Hide press release Show press release

BRITISH PIONEER ARC GOES LIVE ON CROWDCUBE

Critically-acclaimed manufacturer of the world’s most advanced electric motorcycle is now live on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

Over 2,000 expressions of interest generated during the pre-registration phase.

Crowdcube launch marks an invitation to join the Arc family in a transformative journey alongside other blue-chip beneficiaries such as Jaguar Land Rover’s Venture Capital fund InMotion Ventures.

Priced at £90,000, Arc will produce 399 units of the Vector electric motorcycle.

Tuesday 28th May 2019 (COVENTRY) – One month on from announcing its investment initiative with crowdfunding platform Crowdcube, Arc, manufacturer of the world’s most advanced electric motorcycle has now opened for public investment.

Following a very strong pre-registration phase that has generated over 2,000 expressions of interest, Arc will offer members of the public an opportunity to invest in the game-changing Vector motorcycle. The investment will also help drive business scale through a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in St Athan, South Wales.

This partnership with Crowdcube marks the second phase of a much larger raise which includes the multi-year backing of a number of blue-chip investors, including Jaguar Land Rover’s Venture Capital fund InMotion Ventures.

Mark Truman, CEO of Arc says: “What an incredible few weeks it’s been. We had intended for Crowdcube to go live earlier in the month, but we were delayed due to the finalisation of terms with new cornerstone investors. Since we first announced the Crowdcube initiative, we have been overwhelmed with positive interest and pre-registration expressions exceeding 2,000. This is all about joining the Arc family, so whether you’re a motorbike aficionado, seasoned investor, technology or environment enthusiast, we’re inviting people to join our mission to become an established global leader in electric, recreational and luxury mobility. This unique investment opportunity is now open to the British public.”

The investment will be concentrated towards the opening of Arc St Athan in 2020 which will become the centre of excellence for the company’s manufacturing. The 65,000 square feet HQ will be reflective of the brand’s proposition; best in class, innovative and thoroughly British at heart. Included in the stunning manufacturing facility will be a clubhouse, a test track and proving ground as well as a private facility for clientele arriving by helicopter.

The Arc Vector will also be receiving investment to scale as the most advanced electric motorcycle ever brought to market, with a lightweight carbon-composite structure and ingeniously elegant battery-module monocoque.

Arc goes beyond just the machine itself, it’s about the journey. To this end, the company has created a revolutionary rider information system – a Human Machine Interface (HMI). Utilising fighter pilot projection-based Heads-Up Display (HUD) the company has developed the Arc Zenith Helmet. This, combined with Arc Origin haptic armour and jacket, allows the rider to receive multi-sensory information notifications. Advanced rider assist systems on the Vector provide warnings of dangers in urban environments as well as dynamic information related to the vehicles performance. This information is transmitted to the rider through the helmet and the armour – think a tap on the shoulder to tell me this is my left hand turn or a full body sensation to remind me I might be pushing a little too hard on a rainy day. This product, this system, is a first of its kind and brings together some of the most technologically advanced equipment known to man, all in one electric motorcycle.