Electric car sales continued to increase year-over-year in November, although the most recent registration data reveals that the rate of growth is decreasing.

Registration data lags behind sales/deliveries, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially since not all sales numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

According to the registration data from S&P Global Mobility (via Automotive News), the total number of battery electric car (BEV) registrations in November amounted to 89,527 (up 30% year-over-year). That's about 7.7% of the total market (up from 6.5% a year ago).

Get Fully Charged Is 10% BEV share possible in 2024? The BEV market in the United States is growing, but not without challenges. There is a chance that in 2024, for the very first time, we will see a 10% share of all-electric cars.

The report indicates that Tesla noted just an 8.6% year-over-year increase in November to 42,737, which was 47.7% of the total BEV segment (compared to 57.1% a year ago).

This means that the non-Tesla BEV sales increased by 59% year-over-year to 46,790. We find this number very interesting, as it shows that Tesla now expands much slower than the overall BEV industry.

Ford was the second-best brand with 7,787 units sold (up 21% year-over-year) and an 8.7% share. Chevrolet, with 4,172 units sold, was 0.2% down (4.7% share).

Meanwhile, some of the other brands more than doubled their BEV sales. Rivian went up 146% year-over-year in November to 6,513 (7.3% of the BEV segment). Kia and Hyundai more than doubled to 2,278 and 3,678 units, respectively. Some other outstanding results were noted by BMW (up 42% to 4,046) and Mercedes-Benz (up 160% to 3,688). Audi more than doubled to 2,523 units. Nissan was up 58% to 1,607.

During the first 11 months of 2023, registrations exceeded 1 million units, which is about 7.4% of the total market (up from 5.4% at this same time in 2022). We already know that some 1.1 million BEVs were sold in 2023.

Here is a quick look at some of the all-electric models, although unfortunately not all are listed.

BEV registrations (select models) - January-November 2023:

Tesla Model Y - 345,512 (up 77%)

Tesla Model 3 - 194,087 (up 12%)

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV: 59,372 (up 92%)

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 34,314 (no change)

Volkswagen ID.4: 33,218 (up 104%)

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 29,366 (up 40%)

Tesla Model X: 24,643 (down 15%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 21,475 (up 111%)

Kia EV6: 17,069 (down 11%)

Tesla Model S: 14,321 (down 44%)

* only models and brands, for which data are available