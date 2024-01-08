Plug-in electric car sales growth in China continued in November, which translated into another monthly record (the fourth one in a row).

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 872,415 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in November, which is 39% more than a year ago.

Get Fully Charged Plug-in car sales surges in China The Chinese plug-in electric car market is not only the largest one in the world, but it also represents the majority of global plug-in car sales. On top of that, the share of rechargeable cars in China is significantly higher than average, approaching 40%.

We don't have the data for December yet, but we are pretty sure that it will be more than 900,000, maybe even around one million.

One of the most important things is that the market share of plug-in electric cars in China reached a new record level of 42% in November (compared to 35% a year ago). Both BEVs and PHEVs set new record shares of respectively around 27% and around 15%.

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

BEVs: about *560,000 and 27% market share

PHEVs: about *312,000 and 15% market share

Total: 872,415 (up 39%) and 42% market share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2023

During the first 11 months of the year, more than 7.1 million new plug-in electric cars were registered in China (up roughly 35% year-over-year), which was about 37% of the total volume.

Plug-in car registrations January-November (YOY change):

BEVs: about *4.76 million and 25% market share

PHEVs: about *2.34 million and 12% market share

Total: 7,111,010 (up 35%) and 37% market share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, over 5.92 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China (30% of the total volume).

In 2023, the number of new registrations is expected to reach around 8 million units.

Model rank

In November, the top-selling plug-in electric car was the BYD Song family with 61,694 new registrations. The Tesla Model Y, with almost 50,000 units, was second, followed by several other BYD models, including the surging BYD Seagull (44,603).

Top 10 plug-ins for the month:

BYD Song Plus: 61,694 (11,079 BEVs + 50,615 PHEVs) Tesla Model Y: 49,877 BYD Seagull: 44,603 BYD Qin Plus: 40,852 (11,900 BEVs + 28,952 PHEVs) BYD Dolphin: 35,246 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3): 25,761 Wuling Bingo: 24,024 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 22,985 GAC Aion Y: 22,355 BYD Han: 18,378 (7,343 BEVs + 11,035 PHEVs)

There are no big changes in the year-to-date ranking, although the Tesla Model Y still has a chance to be #2 overall for the year (it remains the best-selling all-electric model in China).

Top 10 plug-ins in January-November:

BYD Song Plus: 553,695 (78,883 BEVs + 474,812 PHEVs) BYD Qin Plus: 411,305 (111,025 BEVs + 300,280 PHEVs) Tesla Model Y: 396,339 BYD Dolphin: 307,986 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3): 307,691 GAC Aion Y: 213,039 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 212,848 BYD Seagull: 212,652 GAC Aion S: 205,688 BYD Han: 202,789 (96,534 BEVs + 106,255 PHEVs)

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Brands

BYD remains the most popular brand and automotive group in China, and this is not expected to change anytime soon.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-November:

BYD: 33.9%

Tesla: 7.5%

GAC Aion: 6.2%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 5.6%

Li Auto: 4.6%

Changan: 4.3%

Geely: 4.0%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-November: