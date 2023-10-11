Japanese machinery company THK, which is known for being the first in the world to develop a linear motion method with rolling contact back in the 1970s, has revealed an electric vehicle concept that features things like in-wheel motors, wireless charging, and electric service brakes, making it quite a surprising appearance in the world of battery-powered cars.

Dubbed the LSR-05, which isn’t quite as exciting as the aforementioned features, its name means “Luxury, Sport, and Revolution,” while the “05” represents the company’s 50th anniversary, as well as the fact that it’s the fifth generation of cars developed by the Nippon firm.

Described as being a crossover four-seater coupe with a dynamic and elegant exterior, the EV was designed by SN Design Platform and measures 196.6 inches (4,995 millimeters) long, 77.3 in (1,965 mm) wide, and 60.2 in (1,530 mm) tall, making it roughly the same length and width as the Tesla Model X, but six inches shorter than the American-made electric SUV.

Gallery: THK LSR-05 EV Concept (2024)

5 Photos

With video cameras instead of traditional side mirrors and rear-hinged doors for the rear passengers, the LSR-05 has a nicely appointed interior with a full-width digital dashboard that includes the screens for the side mirrors, the instrument cluster, and what appears to be a pair of displays for the infotainment system and front passenger.

It also features something that THK calls the stealth seat slide system that uses its proprietary linear motion guides. These are placed inside the seat surface and where the seat base touches the floor, making for a compact setup.

Motivation is provided by a pair of 800-volt, 93-kilowatt variable magnetic flux in-wheel motors developed by THK at the rear, and a 220 kW motor at the front. There’s also four-wheel steering, active level control suspension with variable ride height, and an electric braking system that can control all four brakes independently.

The THK LSR-05 will make its public debut at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, which starts on October 25.