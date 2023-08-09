A Fiat E-Scudo all-electric van set a new world record for the longest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge, driving 311.18 miles (500.8 kilometers) on a circular route across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, and Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom.

The previous record was set in 2022 by a GM BrightDrop Zevo 600 van which drove 258 miles (415 km) between New York City and Washington, D.C.

In its top spec, the Fiat E-Scudo commercial vehicle – which is not available in the United States – comes equipped with a 75 kilowatt-hours battery pack which enables a WLTP-rated range of 205 miles. In other words, the crew managed to drive 51 percent over the official range rating of the van.

Fiat E-Scudo world record for longest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge

In total, the journey took 13 hours and nine minutes during daylight hours on a route that combined urban and rural roads to replicate real-world conditions. The vehicle needed no modifications but was fitted with energy-efficient Bridgestone Duravis tires.

Moreover, the record attempt was sponsored by Webfleet, which is Bridgestone’s global fleet management solution. According to the software, the E-Scudo averaged 4.5 miles per kWh on the drive.

“We are delighted that the Fiat E-Scudo has registered its first ever Guinness World Records title, and an impressive one at that as the furthest distance ever traveled by a van on a single charge, said Damien Dally, Managing Director at Fiat UK. “E-Scudo already has a range of 205 miles, which is perfect for businesses wanting to make the switch to electric, and this shows when driven efficiently just how much further the van can go beyond its WLTP range.”

Three drivers took turns at the steering wheel – Kevin Booker, Sam Clarke, and Fergal McGrath – with McGrath and Booker both holding previous records for gasoline and diesel fuel economy, as well as energy consumption in an electric car, while Clark has completed his first record.

“By achieving this Guinness World Records title, we are hoping to demonstrate that pure electric commercial vehicles can meet and exceed customer requirements in the real world, especially in large towns and cities,” said Fergal McGrath.

The Fiat E-Scudo electric van is part of Stellantis’ commercial vehicle offering in Europe and shares the same platform, body, and drivetrain with the Citroen e-Dispatch, Peugeot e-Expert, and Toyota Proace Electric.