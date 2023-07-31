Dozens of Tesla vehicles took part in a huge Cybertruck-inspired light show that kicked off this year’s Tesla Takeover event in San Luis Obispo, California this past weekend.

Video of the rather impressive light show was captured from the sky by a drone, with all the cars’ lights being reportedly synchronized to Europe’s famous “The Final Countdown” song – a nod to the pickup's imminent start of production for customer units.

There’s no audio in the video embedded below, published by user @billykyle on his Twitter account, but I have also conveniently included an embed of the song right below so that you can experience the show as it was intended by the organizers.

The participants very likely made good use of the synchronized light show feature that was bundled with the Holiday Update released back in December 2022, which allows users to schedule an identical show to start simultaneously on multiple cars.

It’s not a lifesaving feature at any stretch of the imagination, but it makes for a good conversation starter and a useful addition for fan events such as Tesla Takeover.

Touted as the largest event for Tesla owners and enthusiasts in North America, the 2023 edition of the gathering ran for three days this past weekend at the Madonna Inn Fields in San Luis Obispo, California, and had about 2,300 people attend.

Among the speakers were Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, Sandy Munro from Munro and Associates, Gary Black from The Future Fund, Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews, and John Stringer from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, as well as Aptera co-founder and co-CEO Chris Anthony.

In fact, even though the event bears the Tesla brand name, models from Porsche, Rivian, and Lucid were also expected for the event, bringing together EV enthusiasts from all marques.

Getting back to the light show video, it’s a good thing that the Cybertruck is as angular as it is, making it very easy to position the cars on the ground in such a way that it resembles the pickup’s outline from above. If Tesla went with another one of the several design proposals for the Cybertruck, it could have been a different story altogether.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.