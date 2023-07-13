Renault has begun teasing an all-new electric vehicle called Scenic E-Tech Electric.

Based on the CMF-EV platform shared with the Megane E-Tech Electric and Nissan Ariya, the compact SUV will become the brand's second C-segment EV after the Megane when it gets revealed on September 4 at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich, Germany.

Previewed by last year's Renault Scenic Vision concept, the Scenic E-Tech Electric features a similar silhouette and details in these teaser photos that depict a fully camouflaged prototype.

Mind you, the production Scenic E-Tech Electric has already been spotted testing on public roads last month, but these photos released by Renault provide the best look yet at the upcoming compact electric SUV.

The automaker said that a fleet of pre-production cars wearing the same camouflage pattern will be driven on public roads this summer by its engineers for testing. Made at Renault's Douai ElectriCity factory, the pre-production cars will be covered with a tailor made pattern from Renault Design.

Gallery: 2024 Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric pre-production prototype

7 Photos

The dazzle-like camouflage consists of a play of lines and patters from the brand's rhombus logo, paying tribute to the design made previously for the Megane E-Tech Electric.

Inspired by the Scenic Vision's solutions for decarbonization, the Scenic E-Tech Electric production model will become the first production vehicle to embody Renault's new sustainable development strategy on environment, safety, and inclusion. The carmaker did not provide details regarding the sustainability solutions proposed by the Scenic E-Tech Electric, though.

We don't have details on the electric powertrain either, but it would be interesting to see if the production model borrows the Scenic Vision concept's hydrogen fuel cell range extender.

The concept used the Megane E-Tech Electric's more powerful 215-horsepower (160-kilowatt) electric motor combined with the smaller 40-kilowatt-hour battery. In addition, it had a 16-kW watt hydrogen fuel cell below the floor for charging the drive battery. It remains to be seen whether the fuel cell stack will make it to production, though.

It's worth noting that the Scenic name was previously used by Renault on compact MPVs in Europe, but from now it appears to share the fate of the iconic Espace name that was previously reserved for minivans and is now used on an SUV.