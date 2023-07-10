The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the British car brand’s first-ever series-production electric vehicle, and the Goodwood-based firm has received more orders than expected, which led to some pretty long waiting times for buyers.

Back in May, we reported that Rolls-Royce was expecting delivery times in excess of 15 months for its not-a-Wraith EV successor, which probably made some impatient and very wealthy people start looking elsewhere for their zero-emissions luxury coupe.

However, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos wants to make it very clear that the Spectre will be very hard to buy from anywhere but an official showroom, threatening to ban customers from ever purchasing a Rolls-Royce-branded vehicle if they sell their car for a profit to a used car dealership.

Gallery: 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre: First Drive

18 Photos

The news comes via CarDealerMagazine.co.uk, which writes that any attempts to cash in on the hugely popular new EV will result in clients being blacklisted.

"[If they sell the car on] they’re going immediately on a blacklist and this is it – you will never ever have the chance to acquire again," said the Goodwood-based company’s CEO during the launch of the Spectre in California, where our own Brandon Turkus test drove the stunning EV.

Deliveries of the Spectre are scheduled to start next year, with the electric coupe reportedly amassing so many orders that the brand’s CEO is already talking about increasing production. The first-ever series-production electric Rolls-Royce has a starting price of approximately $400,000, but analysts say that few people will buy the base variant, which means that most Spectres going out the factory gates will probably be priced above $500,000.

The British luxury two-door has a WLTP driving range of 320 miles (520 kilometers) on a single charge, thanks to a high-voltage battery pack that weighs 1,543 pounds (700 kg). Dual separately excited synchronous motors set the 6,300-pound coupe in motion with their combined output of 584 horsepower and can enable a 0-60 miles per hour sprint in 4.4 seconds.