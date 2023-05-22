New PVY Z20 Plus E-Bike Combines Practicality With Off-Road Capability

Electric bikes are experiencing a surge in popularity among commuters, with folding bikes being particularly sought after. However, a new sub-genre of electric folding bikes has emerged, featuring off-road capabilities and fat tires. These innovative e-folding bikes offer the best of both worlds, serving as compact and efficient commuters during weekdays while providing exciting off-road adventures on weekends.

One notable example of these off-road capable e-folding bikes is the Z20 Plus from PVY, a Chinese manufacturer. This exciting bike has recently been introduced on Indiegogo with an ongoing crowdfunding campaign. What sets it apart is not only its fat tires but also its full-suspension system, offering a comfortable and smooth ride in various terrains. PVY claims that the bike's frame can be easily folded in approximately eight seconds, enabling convenient storage in the back of a car, on public transportation, or even in small spaces such as an office or apartment corner.

The Z20 Plus folding e-bike is powered by a 1,000-watt rear hub motor, providing reliable electric assistance while riding. It comes with a substantial 48-volt, 16.5-amp-hour battery pack, ensuring an impressive range of 80 to 120 kilometers (50 to 75 miles) on a single charge. Moreover, the bike features a convenient USB charging port, allowing you to charge your devices while on the go. In terms of pedaling, the Z20 Plus is equipped with a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain, offering seamless transitions between gears, enabling a harmonious combination of manual pedaling and electric motor support. The bike also gets an easy-to-read LCD panel.

As previously mentioned, the Z20 Plusfolding e-bike is equipped with fat tires and a "triple suspension system." This system consists of a suspension fork, rear suspension, and suspension under the saddle, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride even on rough terrain. To ensure reliable stopping power, the bike is fitted with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. Additionally, the Z20 Plus comes with convenient amenities such as a rear rack with built-in tail lights, offering both practicality and enhanced safety during rides.

The Z20 Plus folding e-bike is available in two stylish color options: matte beige and matte gray, catering to different aesthetic preferences. It is offered in two versions to suit varying power needs. The 500W version, currently available as a "super early bird" offer, is priced at $1,299, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2,099. For those seeking even more power, the 1000W version is available at an early bird promotional price of $1,499, with an SRP of $2,299.