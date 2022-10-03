NIO reports that its overall electric vehicle delivers in September amounted to 10,878, which is just over 2% more than a year ago.

A limited rate of growth is kind of a surprise, considering that the company introduced three new BEV models this year.

Last month, the company sold 7,729 crossover/SUVs (down 27% year-over-year) and 3,149 sedans (new category).

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021, the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

The numbers for individual models were not released, aside from three new models: the NIO ET7 (2,928), the all-new NIO ET5 (first 221 units in September), and the NIO ES7 (1,895).

During the third quarter of 2022, NIO sold 31,607 electric cars (up 29% year-over-year). That's in line with the company's guidance of 31,000-33,000 units.

Sales results:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8): 7,729 (down 27% year-over-year)

including 1,895 ES7 Sedans (ET5, ET7): 3,149 (new)

including 2,928 ET7 and 221 ET5 Total: 10,878 (up 2% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – September 2022

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 82,000 electric cars:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, ES7, ES8) YTD: 66,774 (up 0.6% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5, ET7) YTD: 15,660 (new)

Total YTD: 82,434 (up 24% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 249,504 electric cars (the 200,000th car was produced on April 26), including over 107,000 in the most recent 12 months.

Currently, NIO offers six electric car models (NIO EC6, NIO ES6, NIO ES7, NIO ES8, NIO ET5 and NIO ET7). All aside from the ET5 are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Hefei. The ET5 is produced at NIO's second factory at NeoPark.

The EC6, ES6 and ES8 are based on the first generation platform, while the ES7, ET5 and ET7 are based on the NT 2.0 platform.

On October 7, 2022, NIO has scheduled the NIO Berlin 2022 event - under the theme “A New Horizon”, which will mark the launch of the NIO ET7 in Europe.