Noordung's New E-Bike Flaunts A Boombox And Air Pollution Sensors

One of the eye-catching bicycles that truly sticks with you at this year's Eurobike festival in Frankfurt, Germany, is the beautiful Noordung e-bike, a retro-styled two-wheeler that packs an incredible amount of tech. How incredible? Well, it flaunts a Boombox, an air pollution sensor, and a sleek, retro-styled frame.

Noordung claims it intends to revolutionize the experience of riding an urban e-bike. In order to do this, it examined a well-liked aspect of motorcycle culture and extensively drew inspiration from the café racer style. The Slovenian firm hopes to produce a contemporary iteration of the cruiser bike with the stunning wheeler you can see in the images. As mentioned earlier, the e-bike has some truly remarkable technological features. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

The freshly released model has a number of really upscale features. It has a carbon fiber frame, a stem and bar set that measures 680 mm, 5-spoke, 27.5-inch wheels, Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires, a 10-speed Microshift Advent transmission, and a high-end Magura braking system. Additionally, it has a stylish, rounded, vintage headlamp made by Litemove. Pedal assistance is provided by a small, 250W hub motor that makes very little noise. Impressively, the Noordung e-bike tips the scales at just 17.3 kilograms without the 'Boombox'.

Speaking of which, the so-called Boombox is undeniably the Noordung's defining feature. The Boombox, which weighs 3.5 kg, conceals a ton of cool technology while maintaining the bike's sophisticated and clean appearance. First off, it contains the 300 Wh battery, which has a range of up to 37 miles. Noordung claims that it takes around three hours to fully charge the battery.

The four strong speakers that brag of producing high-fidelity sound are the next surprise concealed inside the big Boombox. They are angled upward to direct sound toward the rider. You can't really call something a boombox if it can't play music, after all. That being said, the biggest innovation inside the Boombox aren't the speakers, but rather, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 particle sensors, which monitor air pollution and give real-time data on air quality through the Noordung smartphone app. By utilizing this function, you can guarantee that you constantly ride the bike on the cleanest, most refreshing trails and bike parks.

If you want to pre-order the Noordung electric bike, you can do so right now for the exorbitant sum of €6,990, which, at the time of writing, is equivalent to almost $7,100 USD. Quite a hefty price to pay, but hey, how many other bikes in the market have a particle sensor and HD speakers all packed in a retro-style carbon-fiber frame?