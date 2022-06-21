Renault’s new Megane E-Tech electric SUV is now available to order with prices starting at just under £36,000. The first customer examples of the family car, which is a rival to the Peugeot e-2008 and Citroen e-C4 and has a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge, are due to arrive in the UK later this year.

The newcomer will be offered in a choice of three different trim levels, with the £35,995 starting price paying for the entry-level Equilibre model. That comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and black fabric upholstery, as well as air conditioning, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Equilibre models get a rear-view camera, too, plus rear parking sensors, a digital instrument display and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. That will permit over-the-air updates, and it includes the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems.

A five-metre charging cable is also thrown in, along with keyless entry and a broad range of safety assistance systems. That includes autonomous emergency braking that can automatically stop the car if the system detects a hazard to which the driver has not responded, and lane-keeping assistance.

Moving up to the mid-range Techno model adds adaptive cruise control to this list, allowing the car to automatically maintain a safe distance to the car in front. Blind-spot intervention is also thrown in, along with 20-inch alloy wheels, grey-and-black synthetic leather upholstery and two-zone climate control, plus automatic windscreen wipers.

The range is topped, meanwhile, by a special Launch Edition variant that’s exclusive to the UK. That too gets 20-inch alloy wheels and a “gold F1 blade” in the bumpers, as well as a Harman Kardon sound system and a 3D “around-view” manoeuvring camera system.

Regardless of trim level, all Megane E-Techs will come with the same electric powertrain, combining a 215 bhp electric motor with a 60 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge. The battery can be recharged at up to 130 kW – fast enough to add up to 186 miles of driving range in 30 minutes, assuming the conditions are right.

The motor also produces 221 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Megane E-Tech to sprint from 0-62 mph in 7.5 seconds. However, while the acceleration is very respectable, the top speed is just 99 mph. That shouldn’t be an issue for most UK drivers, but those planning to visit Germany may want a faster alternative.