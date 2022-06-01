NIO managed to slightly increase its electric car deliveries in May, although the company is still suffering from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Last month, NIO delivered 7,024 cars, which is 5% more than a year ago but still relatively far from the level of 10,000 achieved a few times in the previous months.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021, the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

All three SUV models offered by NIO are in the red year-over-year, although the ES6 is down only 3% and remains the most popular model. An interesting thing is that the all-new ET7 flagship sedan has become the second most popular model with 1,707 units sold.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,936 (down 3% year-over-year)

EC6 (coupe version of the ES6): 1,635 (down 28%)

ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 746 (down 47%)

ET7: 1,707 (new)

Total: 7,024 (up 5% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – May 2022

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 37,000 electric cars.

ES6: 18,434

EC6: 10,531

ES8: 6,338

ET7: 2,563

Total: 37,866 (up 11.8% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 204,936 electric cars (200,000th car has been produced on April 26), including over 95,000 in the recent 12 months.

Model sales

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

NIO explains that the production had been gradually recovering from the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China, although deliveries were "still constrained to a certain extent by the corresponding preventive measures."

"NIO plans to further ramp up the production capacity to a higher level by working closely with supply chain partners and to accelerate the delivery recovery starting from June, in light of the recent supportive developments in the COVID-19 situation and the strong order inflow."

All four existing models (NIO ES8, NIO ES6, NIO EC6 and the latest NIO ET7) are produced at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Centre, also in Hefei.

The next step will be the launch of the NIO ET5 mid-size electric sedan, which was unveiled in December 2021, and scheduled for market launch in Q3 2022.

NIO announced also in May that the cumulative mileage of its EV fleet exceeded 5 billion km (3.1 billion miles):