There’s a place called Kokomo

Stellantis, in a partnership with Samsung SDI, has chosen Kokomo, Indiana, as the company’s next site for its electric vehicle battery factory. The factory will create 1,400 new jobs, cost approximately $2.5 billion to build, and have an initial capacity of 23 GWh, with a target of up to 33 GWh in the next few years.

The cost will be shared between Stellantis and Samsung. The company has set a goal of selling five million electric vehicles by 2030. As of now, Stellantis offers 19 BEVs globally. Which Stellantis vehicle are you most excited about? I’m gonna go with the electric Ram.

Shortages

In other Stellantis news, CEO Carlos Tavares expects battery and raw material shortages by 2024-2028. We have heard similar concerns from other manufacturers, such as Rivian. Tavares believes that the significance of shortages will reduce availability and adoption. Raw material shortages have already been expected by Wall Street analysts which affected automaker’s ratings and sell rates.

We’re Going Mobile

Mobile EV Charging is one of the newest solutions to charging deserts. Through an app, SparkCharge will offer a mobile charging service anywhere you want and has recently raised $23 million in investments for additional expansion. Around 60% of SparkCharge’s users have range delivered to their home, while 40% have range delivered to their place of work. SparkCharge has plans to expand to 20 cities in the next couple of months. Say goodbye to range anxiety.

Gravity

Blackouts and overloading grids have engineers looking into alternative solutions to charge EVs and create electricity: gravity. Because electric motors generate electricity, EVs can use their own motors to recharge their batteries. Under ideal conditions and at the proper angle with a heavy load, EVs can generate more than enough power to make a return trip and in some cases, there is excess electricity that can be used elsewhere. Engineers are looking at ways to use gravity to recharge trains and even dump trucks. Let gravity do all the work.

