ChargifyEV is an EV charging equipment startup based in Austin, Texas that recently introduced 32-amp and 40-amp versions of its first EV charging station offering. We promptly requested a loaner unit to review and deliver to you the next installment of the InsideEVs ultimate EV charging station review series.

The 32-amp version retails for $399.99, while the 40-amp unit is available for only $20.00 more, and costs $419.99 and can be ordered directly from the ChargifyEV website. The price points are at the lower end of the average cost for wall-mounted EVSE with those power delivery levels, and our review should help you decide if the ChargifyEV is the right charging station for you.

ChargifyEV comes standard with a long 24-foot cable and a NEMA 14-50 plug. The cable is thinner than most EV charging station cables and performed well in our cable deep freeze test.

The ChargifyEV comes with a cable management hook, but not a connector holster, which we believe every charging station should come standard with. It's important to holster your connector when it's not in use to keep contaminants from infiltrating the pins which can create problems down the road.

The connector is sourced from Phoenix Contact and is a high-quality J1772 connector that offers a good grip and feels solid in your hand.

The 32-amp version will deliver up to 7.7 kW and add between 20 and 35 miles of range per hour of charging to an EV, depending on how efficient the vehicle is. The 40-amp unit will boost that miles-added-per-hour to a range of 25 to 45, and at only $20 more, is definitely worth the added expense in our opinion.

ChargifyEV charging station ChargerRater score

The unit we have isn't WiFi-enabled, but ChargifyEV is expected to offer a WiFi unit very soon. Users will be able to log into an online portal and view charging session history. The unit we have is supposed to be able to also connect to the portal, via an ethernet cable port on the bottom.

We connected the unit and created an account, but weren't able to link the serial number of the unit to the account. That may have been because this was a demonstrator loan.

Not safety certified

Finally, the ChargifyEV was penalized heavily in our ChargerRater scoring because it isn't safety certified. ChargifyEV is a startup and explained to us that the cost of UL certification is currently out of reach (It can cost many tens of thousands of dollars to achieve UL certification). They did however explain that the components used are all safety certified and that they did use an outside lab to test everything.

We always recommend looking for safety certification, but ultimately it's the buyer's decision with what they feel comfortable with. We inspected the unit and it looked well put together with quality components, but we don't test the units as a safety-certification lab does, so take that into consideration before making a decision.