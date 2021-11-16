Tesla's first Megacharging station (or at least one of the first) at the Giga Nevada battery gigafactory, did not have to wait too long for the first EV to show up.

New photos, shared by Twitter user @hwfeinstein, allow us to take a closer look at the probably the latest pre-production version of the Tesla Semi and Megacharger terminals.

We must admit that the new black and white terminals look pretty sleek, even better than the Supercharging terminals.

The drive-thru layout of the station is a new type for Tesla, and necessary to handle large and long vehicles like the Semi and Tesla Cybertruck (especially with a trailer) in the future.

As we can see, the cables are relatively short - just enough to connect to a charging inlet directly in front of the terminal.

We don't know yet how much power it will deliver, but it's obvious that it must be at the MW-level.

Sawyer Merritt has additionally shared photos and video of probably the same prototype that is used at the site or maybe even to drive between the site and the plant in Fremont, California.

The Tesla Semi might be delivered in small/pilot numbers in the near future, but Tesla's CEO Elon Musk recently explained that until production bottlenecks are addressed, there is no way to start volume production of additional EVs.