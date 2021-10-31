Happy Halloween! This Halloween, be sure to check out a fun gallery of Tesla owners who've been showing off their love for the company (and the cars) leading up to the festivities this October. So how will Tesla owners dress up their all-electric cars this Halloween?

Take a look at some of these creative ideas. Some in the Tesla community outfit their Tesla in crazy ways to surprise trick-or-treaters. Others just keep it simple — opening their 'frunk' to add pumpkins, jaws, or other ghoulish decorations. Some cool Tesla kids (see below) even have Cybertruck-inspired Halloween outfits!

GALLERY

Hopefully, a few of these pics will provide some fun ideas for Halloween. There's always the option to use Smart Summon to shock your neighbors as this Tesla owner did — placing a skeleton in the driver seat for a spooky Halloween surprise.

YouTube: SuperJett; Hat Tip: CleanTechnica via Evolve KY

And don't worry folks... if you're too lazy to carve pumpkins or dress up your Tesla in a crazy new outfit, no problem — you can always take your Tesla out for a leisurely drive and look for a muscle car. That's right, just pull up to any gas-guzzling muscle car revving their noisy engine at a stoplight. Look over, the light will turn green, and when he sees your Tesla leap off the line, you'll surely scare the bejesus out of him!