This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on October 31, 2021 by Matt Pressman

Happy Halloween! This Halloween, be sure to check out a fun gallery of Tesla owners who've been showing off their love for the company (and the cars) leading up to the festivities this October. So how will Tesla owners dress up their all-electric cars this Halloween?
Facebook: Joey Sack

Take a look at some of these creative ideas. Some in the Tesla community outfit their Tesla in crazy ways to surprise trick-or-treaters. Others just keep it simple — opening their 'frunk' to add pumpkins, jaws, or other ghoulish decorations. Some cool Tesla kids (see below) even have Cybertruck-inspired Halloween outfits!

 

GALLERY
Images: Danielle GutierrezR2T3droidjenstreet (via CleanTechnica), Christina Murphyenrg.ioTesla PittsburghDarren Lawecki's 'Duracell' Tesla (photo by Steve Furniss)

Hopefully, a few of these pics will provide some fun ideas for Halloween. There's always the option to use Smart Summon to shock your neighbors as this Tesla owner did — placing a skeleton in the driver seat for a spooky Halloween surprise.

YouTube: SuperJett; Hat Tip: CleanTechnica via Evolve KY

And don't worry folks... if you're too lazy to carve pumpkins or dress up your Tesla in a crazy new outfit, no problem — you can always take your Tesla out for a leisurely drive and look for a muscle car. That's right, just pull up to any gas-guzzling muscle car revving their noisy engine at a stoplight. Look over, the light will turn green, and when he sees your Tesla leap off the line, you'll surely scare the bejesus out of him!

Read More Recent Tesla Articles:

hertz tesla fleet convenience Why Did Hertz Choose Tesla Over Other EVs, And Pay Full Price?
ford farley friendly credits tesla Ford CEO Farley Joins VW's Diess In Giving Credit To Tesla & Musk

EVANNEX
By: EVANNEX
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com