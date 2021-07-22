This combination is displayed by the latest Smart to hit the road, as the carmaker continues to roll out striking exterior colors for its EQ Fortwo electric city car.

The latest one is called Racing Green Metallic, and you can have it on the EQ Fortwo Coupe for £25,495 OTR in the UK, including the Plug-in Car Grant. That’s entry-level Tesla Model 3 money in the US ($35,000), so let’s see what you get for your hard-earned dough.

Besides the exclusive metallic paint, the Smart EQ Fortwo Coupe Racing Green Edition offers other exterior upgrades such as LED headlights, 16-inch Brabus Monoblock XI black alloy wheels with Silver undercut, and a panoramic glass roof.

Gallery: Smart EQ Fortwo Coupe Racing Green Edition In UK Specification

16 Photos

Step inside, and you’ll find a Brabus-flavored cabin consisting of hand-stitched leather seats in Cognac Nappa leather with diamond stitching on the seatbacks and bases, plus a Racing Green top stitch.

Cognac Nappa leather with Racing Green top stitching also adorns the dashboard, door center panels, and the three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel. The list of Brabus interior upgrades also includes aluminum sports pedals, gear stick, handbrake lever, and door sills. Finally, a carbon fiber-look trim for the center console surrounds the 8-inch touchscreen smart Connect media system, which includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Unfortunately, Brabus did not get involved in the powertrain department, so the Smart EQ Fortwo Coupe Racing Green Edition continues to feature the same 82-hp electric motor powering the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. It allows the electric city car to reach an electronically limited top speed of 81 mph (130 km/h).

The motor sources energy from a 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery, which enables a range of around 70 miles (112 km). The 96-cell pack comes with a standard 22 kW on-board charger, meaning that charging from 10 to 80% takes less than 40 minutes using a rapid charger. Charging to 100% using a home wall box takes under six hours.