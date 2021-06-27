Some of the countries and states are considering essentially banning sales of new conventional - internal combustion (ICE) - cars at some point in the future, as a final step to go all-electric.

We will not dispute this idea here, but rather take a look at the proposed targets in some of the U.S. states. An interesting set of data was recently shared by the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.

As it turns out, there is a total of 14 states that expressed a target date for when they would like to require new cars to be zero-emission (battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell).

Washington: 2030

California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont: 2035

The list starts with Washington state, where the target is 2030 (legislation passed, but not signed into law), which sounds very optimistic from the perspective of how fast BEVs would have to expand on the market.

The remaining 13 states target 2035. The additional five years makes the target more realistic, but probably still ambitious.

The governor of California signed an Executive Order (in September 2020) requiring zero emissions for all new light-duty passenger vehicles by 2035. It's expected that other states that follow California's regulations will follow: