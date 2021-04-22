Jan Peisert of Peisert Design reached out to us this morning to share this incredible and imaginative Apple Car. More specifically, it's referred to as an Apple Hyper SUV, and you'll understand why once we get to the details. However, we'll start by saying that if we hadn't been alerted that these are renderings, we might have been fooled.

The Peisert potential Apple electric SUV comes in two varieties: The Apple ONE and Apple ONE Sport. Jan writes:

"I believe that when Apple joins the automotive market, sooner or later they will consider an electric SUV. Something that is way ahead of everything else. Positioned right up there with the RR Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Range Rover Vogue."

The "Apple ONE" name comes right from the tech giant's first product, which Jan reminds us was a gamechanger. Since the Apple Car will be the company's first vehicle, it makes sense to name it the Apple ONE. According to Peisert Design, the Apple ONE would be a "top-of-the-line" SUV, positioned as one of the most luxurious vehicles on the market, designed with Apple's stores and current products in mind.

Gallery: Apple ONE & Apple ONE Sport

8 Photos

Aside from the embedded video and gallery above, Jan provided us with some interesting "facts" about the Apple ONE and Apple ONE sport.

Apple ONE

1300HP / 969 kW (inspired by the $1,300 seed capital to start Apple computers back in 1976)

800-Mile Range

4 electric motors in each wheel

5+2 Seats

Available in 4 colors (Silver, Graphite, Pacific Blue, and Gold)

22-inch magnesium chrome wheels

Wood trim on frunk and trunk lid

Chrome details all around

Retractable wooden stepping board

Apple ONE Sport

Positioned as the best performing, driver-focused SUV on the market.

1976HP / 1473kW (inspired by the year Apple was founded - 1976)

650-Mile Range

4 electric motors in each wheel

4 carbon sport seats

Available in 1 color (Space grey)

24-inch High-Performance Carbon Rims and wheels

Carbon trim on frunk and trunk lid

Blacked-out chrome details all around

Additional aero components & cooling intakes

Retractable carbon stepping board

High downforce diffuser

Some features would be standard in and on both Apple Hyper SUVs:

Solar panoramic roof

Retractable side view mirrors

Retractable rear spoiler

Illuminated Apple emblem on the front

Mac Pro inspired front grill

Wiperless windshield

Wireless charging

Laser headlights with icon projector

Automatic gesture-controlled butterfly doors

Automatic gesture-controlled two-piece trunk

Level 5 self-driving

High tech, Apple "CarOS" based interior.

Check out the video and gallery. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.