Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to change the world as we know it. Tesla is applying it heavily when it comes to advancements in semi-autonomous systems. Moreover, according to Elon Musk, it will also be used in other areas going forward.

Tesla is using computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence for its Autopilot system and Full Self-Driving Beta technology (FSD). However, now it's more clear that the automaker will also use it for many other practical applications. The details came from a conversation on Twitter involving Musk and some fans. It all started with the following reply from Musk:

Which, as usual, generated a bunch of questions and chatter on Twitter. As Musk said before, Tesla will be relying on camera vision going forward, rather than radar. Now, he says radar will be removed entirely, which is putting much greater emphasis on vision and AI:

According to Electrek, Musk explained the move from radar to a vision-based system as follows:

"When radar and vision disagree, which one do you believe? Vision has much more precision, so better to double down on vision than do sensor fusion. Sensors are a bitstream and cameras have several orders of magnitude more bits/sec than radar (or lidar). Radar must meaningfully increase signal/noise of bitstream to be worth the complexity of integrating it. As vision processing gets better, it just leaves radar far behind."

To take it all a step further, Tesla will also use the technology for practical applications that are unrelated to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta, some of which will certainly help with driving, though the goal here seems to be comfort. A comfortable driver who can more easily watch the road ahead will arguably be more successful with assisting and "training" Tesla's FSD Beta.

It seems the possibilities here are virtually limitless. If AI can eventually successfully drive a car, there's no reason it can't operate windshield wipers, manage heat and defrost functions, memorize and apply in-car settings, such as seating position, and much more.

