The map that you see above shows which CCS Combo fast charging standards were officially selected (on government/industry level) in particular markets.

The Combined Charging System (CCS) is available in two separate versions (not physically compatible) - CCS Combi 1/CCS1 (based on SAE J1772 AC, also called SAE J1772 Combo or AC Type 1) or CCS Combo 2/CCS 2 (based on the European AC Type 2).

As we can see on the map, provided by Phoenix Contact (using CharIN data), the situation is complicated.

CCS1: North America is the primary market. South Korea also also signed in, sometimes CCS1 is used in other countries.

CCS2: Europe is the primary market, joined by multiple other market officially (Greenland, Australia, South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia) and seen in multiple other countries that not yet decided.

CharIN, the company responsible for the coordination of the CSS development, recommends for the untapped markets to join the CCS2 as it's more universal (besides DC and 1-phase AC, it can handle also 3-phase AC). China sticks with its own GB/T charging standards, while Japan is all-in with CHAdeMO.

We guess that most of the world will join the CCS2.

An important factor is that Tesla, the world's largest electric car manufacturer, offers its new cars in Europe, compatible with the CCS2 connector (AC and DC charging).