Despite the challenging times, Audi delivered quite positive electric car sales result in the third quarter of 2020 in the U.S.

The company noted record quarterly deliveries of the e-tron SUV - 1,983 (up 16% year-over-year) and on top of that, add also the first 313 sales of the Audi e-tron Sportback.

In total, 2,296 (up 34.7%) all-electric Audis were sold in Q3, at a record 4.8% share out ofoverall Audi's volume.

Cumulatively, Audi sold 5,168 electric cars so far this year, compared to 3,540 a year ago (although sales of e-tron started in Q2 2019).

We guess that together with a few new plug-in hybrids (A7, A8, Q5), Audi has noticeably expanded its plug-in position in the U.S., but as long as the manufacturer does not report the exact number of PHEV sold, we will not be able to fully evaluate the changes.

Anyway, it's still a long way for the e-tron and other Audi plug-ins to catch with the best selling ICE models.

