The first 100 Xpeng G3 SUVs were loaded onto a ship in China today, and have begun the five to six-week journey to Norway, marking a new chapter for electric vehicle startup, Xpeng Motors.

The G3, a compact all-electric SUV, was Xpeng's first vehicle and has been on sale in China since December of 2018. It has sold over 22,000 copies to date. Xpeng updated the G3 for 2020 and the feature-rich smart-vehicle is now better than ever.



“Norway’s advanced EV infrastructure and consumer awareness makes it an ideal first market outside China to receive the G3 and its onboarding smart technologies. We are confident that Xpeng’s technology innovation and commitment to providing better customer experience will contribute to the further advancement of the EV market in Norway” - Henry Xia, President and Co-founder of Xpeng Motors

Xpeng tells us that the reception of the Xpeng brand in the Norwegian market has been mostly positive. In fact, we're told that over 3,000 Norwegians have "shown interest" in Xpeng's vehicles. We'll soon learn if that interest translates into sales.

The new G3 is available in two versions - G3 520 and G3 400 with an NEDC range of 323 miles (520 km) and 249 miles (401 km), respectively. That should convert to roughly 230 miles of EPA-range for the G3 520, and 180 miles for the G3 400.

The top of the line G3 520 is equipped with a 66.5 kWh battery from CATL, with an energy density of 180 Wh/kg, while the G 400 has a 50.5 kWh pack.

Xpeng G3 520:

Range of 520 km (323 miles) in NEDC cycle

66.5 kWh battery pack (CATL)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.6 seconds

Top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph)

145 kW and 300 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor

Front-wheel-drive

DC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 30 min

AC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 5.5 hours

Curb weight of 1,637 kg

Xpeng G3 400:

Range of 401 km (249 miles) in NEDC cycle

50.5 kWh battery pack

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds

Top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph)

145 kW and 300 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor

Front-wheel-drive

DC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 38 min

AC charging from 30% to 80% in ≤ 4.3 hours

Curb weight of 1,578 kg

The Xpeng G3 SUV is loaded with impressive technologies, including the Xmart OS, an in-house developed smart operating system that's now available in English. Xmart allows firmware over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, as well as XPILOT 2.5 which provides autonomous driving features supported by 20 ultrasonic and millimeter-wave radars and high-definition cameras.

Xmart OS is Xpeng’s proprietary in-car intelligent operating system. Xmart OS enables a broad range of smart connectivity functions, such as artificial intelligence, voice assistant, smart navigation, and an app store.

Xpeng's XPILOT 2.5 offers adaptive cruise control, adaptive turning control, lane centering control, automated lane changing, and automated parking. Xpeng tells us that as of June 30, 2020, Xpeng’s adaptive cruise control function had been used for 15.5 million miles (25.1 million km) of driving cumulatively, and its lane centering control function had been used for nearly 7 million miles (over 11 million km) of cumulative driving.

The Xpeng G3 has a starting price of 358,000 NOK ($37,667 US) and the first Norwegian deliveries will take place in November. Additionally, Xpeng was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in late August this year under the symbol XPEV. Perhaps Xpeng is targeting the US market next? Time will tell. I had the chance to ride in a G3 in China last year, and I do believe it can compete with the compact SUVs currently available in the US. There's definitely no SUV equivalent available here that's all-electric and it the G3's price range.

We assume it's only a matter of time before Xpeng also sends their latest offering, the P7 long range sports sedan to Norway as well. Based on our recent seat time in a P7, we believe that will also be very well received in Norway, perhaps even more so than the G3.