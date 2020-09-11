It's already been roughly 50 days since the location of the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as Terafactory) in Texas was announced (work started slightly earlier).

During this time, Tesla was busy with reclaiming and leveling work. As of September 10, we can clearly see the shape of the first phase foundation area.

September has started quite unfortunately with wet and windy weather (you can see erosion). According to video reports provided by Terafactory Texas, Joe Tegtmeyer and Jeff Roberts, on some days, the site was almost abandoned, but we guess things are resuming now.

The first phase of the site should be ready in Spring 2021.

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas:

