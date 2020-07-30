Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., announced that it's entering the U.S. market with the most affordable EVs.

The live virtual launch event at drivekandi.com is scheduled for August 18 to kick-off pre-sales.

The two first models - K27 and K23 will be available for pre-order with a fully-refundable $100 deposit, although you have to know that the "initial focus" is on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Texas, so it's not yet nationwide. The first deliveries are expected in Q4 2020.

"The virtual launch will take place at 10 a.m. CST on August 18. Participants will engage in a meaningful experience, including an exclusive look at the sleek design and advanced technology features of models K27 and K23. Kandi will also conduct a drawing, with the lucky winner receiving a model K23. Registration for the giveaway will open in August."

Kandi K27

The K27 model is a four-seater with a 17.69 kWh battery (pretty accurate number by the way), range of up to 100 miles (160 km) and a price tag of $12,999 after federal tax credits. That's what we know:

"Priced at $12,999 after federal tax credits, the K27 is the compact model with ample interior space that can comfortably accommodate up to four passengers. The car features a 17.69 kWh Lithium battery and a driving range up to 100 miles, making it an ideal automobile for urban driving."

Kandi K23

The bigger K23 will be much more expensive - $22,499 after federal tax credits. Assuming it will get the full $7,500, it would be priced at $29,999 before the credit.

This is more like a small crossover/SUV with a 41.4 kWh (some type of NCM chemistry) and more than 180 miles (290 km) of range.

"For those in the market for a larger vehicle with more trunk space, the K23 is an affordable option at $22,499 after federal tax credits. The size of a small SUV, this model includes a 41.4 kWh Ternary Lithium battery and a driving range of more than 180 miles."

In both cases, we don't know the methodology of the range, but it does not seem like EPA values, but rather NEDC.

Kandi K23

Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America said:

“Electric vehicles have been valued for years for their efficiency, sustainability and innovation. However, owning the ‘it’ car often eluded consumers who desired a great EV alongside all the other comforts of modern living. Kandi changes that and revolutionizes the EV-buying experience for many. At Kandi, we are on a mission to make electric cars accessible for all. With these first two models, we are starting an Auto EVolution that will allow anyone, regardless of their financial status, to afford a reliable, high-tech EV.”

Kewa Luo, Investor Relations Director of Kandi Technologies Group said: