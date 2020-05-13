BYD has recently received another order for electric buses from Nobina, one of its biggest and recurrent customers in Europe, which already has over 160 various BYD buses (in Sweden, Norway and Denmark).

The new order is for 13 units (12-metre long), which next summer will be delivered to the town of Piteå in the northeast of Sweden. For the Chinese manufacturer, it will be the most northerly location ever in Europe – close to the arctic circle at latitude 65.31º north. The new order will also increase Nobina's BYD fleet in Sweden to 125 (in Europe to around 180).

Taking into consideration the location, we believe that the company has no doubts about the winter operation.

"The far northern region of Sweden provides the ideal opportunity for BYD to demonstrate the capability of pure electric technology in extremely cold environments, having already seen successful operation in regions throughout Scandinavia. Similarly, in southern Europe where climates are often hot, BYD eBus fleets are performing with exceptional efficiency with BYD emerging as the brand of choice for Local Authorities in an increasing number of towns and cities."

Unfortunately, we don't have any data about battery capacity, expected range or heating system specs.

So far, BYD sold (delivered or received order) over 1,300 all-electric buses in Europe. The 12-meter long version is produced in Komárom, Hungary.

Jens Råsten, Fleet manager, Nobina Group said:

“After more than five years and over 7 million kilmometers driven with BYD eBuses, in nordic conditions. We feel confident about the BYD platform meeting our high demands of a reliable, sustainable and attractive public transport – offering a cleaner, quiter and more comfortable traffic,”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe said: