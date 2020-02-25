BMW will launch its own sporty all-electric in 2021, the i4, but until then we’ll first get to see it in close-to-production concept form at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Suggestively called the Concept i4, it previews the 2021 series model which we don’t expect to be very different from the auto show study.

The automaker says this model

“Heralds a new era in Sheer Driving Pleasure; it provides a whole new take on the dynamic excellence for which BMW is renowned and blends a modern, elegantly sporty design with the spaciousness and practicality of a four-door Gran Coupe – all while generating zero local emissions.”

It seems like BMW is really excited to reveal this model, maybe more so than other models and you get a sense of this through the words of group’s senior VP, Adrian van Hooydonk, who said it

“Brings electrification to the core of the BMW brand. The design is dynamic, clean and elegant. In short: a perfect BMW that happens to be zero emission.”

And while the press release announcing the reveal of the Concept i4 doesn’t have any technical details, we already know quite a lot about the series model it previews. Firstly, it will ride on the automaker’s CLAR modular platform, designed to accommodate conventional, electrified and fully-electric powertrains.

We also know it will essentially be the all-electric version of the upcoming 4 Series Gran Coupe, albeit with some design differences both inside and out. These differences are probably along the same lines as those you might observe between the X3 and the iX3, although the i4 may ride a bit higher than the 4 Series since its battery pack is located in the floor and engineers will have to work around this.

At launch, there will reportedly be a single powertrain choice - the model will most likely be called the BMW i4 xDrive80, and it will draw from an 80 kWh battery pack. It will feature a two-motor setup whose combined output will be 523 horsepower (530 PS), it will sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4 seconds and top out at an electronically limited 124 mph (200 km/h).

With its decent-sized battery pack, it is expected to achieve a WLTP range rating of 373 miles (600 km) or around 340 miles (547 km) based on EPA testing guidelines. It will support fast charging at up to 150 kW which should give it an 80 percent charge in around 35 minutes.