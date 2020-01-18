Last week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Enel X introduced the next generation JuiceBox smart-EV charging product. The first generation JuiceBox has become an extremely popular EVSE, and many of our readers are familiar with the JuiceBox and know it was originally brought to market by San Carlos startup, eMotorWerks.

Timed with the introduction of this new commercial smart charging infrastructure, Enel X is installing 50 new JuiceBox Pro 32s on 25 JuicePedestals at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Revolution and six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. These new installations will support Enel X’s broader energy advisory initiative with the stadium as the official energy partner of Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

Back in 2017 eMotorWerks was bought by multinational utility Enel, but they didn't officially switch over from eMotorWerks to Enel X until August 2019. Customers will be happy to hear that the San Carlos offices and engineering facilities are still there, and most of the eMotorWerks employees are still in their same positions.

The JuiceBox has been available in 32-amp, 40-amp, and 80-amp versions. Enel X is now adding a 48-amp version to the JuiceBox line. The new 48-amp unit will match the highest power that new Tesla vehicles can accept, guaranteeing that Tesla owners will be able to charge their cars just as fast on a JuiceBox as they can on any other product.

"Enel X offers fully-networked, grid-responsive charging stations that enable businesses to maximize their EV infrastructure investment. Designed for durability, reliability, and efficiency, the new commercial charging stations offer a variety of cost-effective configurations that can be wall-mounted or ground-mounted. JuicePedestal and JuiceStand are all-purpose commercial charging infrastructure, with universal EV compatibility and are perfect for workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and electric vehicle fleets. Affordably priced, JuicePedestal and JuiceStand offer multiple payment options. Additionally, Enel X’s expanded product line now includes JuicePump, a 50-kW DC fast charger, which is a good fit for commercial customers like electric vehicle fleets. And the new JuiceRouter will provide connectivity for all commercial stations in areas with weak WiFi signals."

The JuiceBox has always been one of our favorite home charging solutions, so we're glad to see that Enel X didn't change the unit too much. The new line of JuiceBox charging equipment retains all of the features the previous versions did, like being Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible, they're Energy Star rated, the enclosure is NEMA-4 rated for extreme weather, among other features. In addition, the new unit now includes a built-in connector holster and cable management. It also comes standard with a security lock, in case the unit is installed outside in a public place. The cable is now 25 feet, 1 foot longer than previous models. That's notable since Tesla just shortened the cable of their new wall connector, from 24 feet to 18 feet.

The new JuiceBoxes can also accept OTA upgrades. Enel X is also introducing the JuiceStandTM and JuicePedestalTM. These solutions add flexibility to the new JuiceBox line and offer several installation, mounting and cable management options like retractable cables for workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, and other commercial usage.

In addition to the JuiceBox line, Enel X is also introducing the JuicePump, a 50-kW DC fast charger with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, which is a good fit for commercial customers like electric vehicle fleets. The JuicePump is an Enel X-branded Tritium Veefil station, which has proven to be very reliable units in the field.

Enel X JuicePump 50 kW DC fast charger

We're excited to see that Enel-X seems to have only expanded their EV charging options since acquiring eMotorWerks and we look forward to seeing more from them. We've been promised a loaner JuiceBox to use and do a full review, so look for that review post here on InsideEVs soon.