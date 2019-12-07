BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands)'s gradually refreshed its plug-in lineup and, after a few positive months, it finally set new sales records in November.

The total sales reached a new all-time record of 17,480 (up 18.4% year-over-year), while the previous record was 17,252 in December 2018.

Another record is a 7.8% share of plug-ins out of the overall BMW Group result (1 out of 13), which might be a solid foundation to try for 10% in the near-future.

BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI PHEV sales worldwide – November 2019

After 11 months of this year, cumulative sales amounted to 128,214 (up 2.3% year-over-year).

BMW highlighted several things:

plug-in hybrid sales increased 20.3% in November to 13,590

one in five BMW 5 Series Sedans in November was a plug-in hybrid

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 sales increased almost 50% in November to 1,950

BMW i (i3 and i8) YTD sales increased by 18.0% to 38,497

"BMW Group electric vehicles in high demand among customers In November, sales of BMW Group electrified models reached a new all-time high of 17,480 units. This includes 13,590 plug-in hybrid models (+20,3%). The BMW i brand continued its positive sales trend in the year to date with the BMW i3 and the BMW i8 (38,497 units, +18.0%). Sales of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4* Plug-in Hybrid climbed almost 50% in November (1,950 vehicles). This development reflects customer interest in electrified mobility. The BMW Group supports this trend and will be providing more than 4,100 charging points for electrified cars at its locations across Germany by 2021. As an e-mobility pioneer, the company intends to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of 2021. A quarter of the BMW Group vehicles sold in Europe will be electrified by 2021; this will reach a third in 2025 and half in 2030. The BMW Group also plans to offer 25 electrified models by 2023 – more than half will be fully electric."

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales said: