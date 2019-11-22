Anheuser-Busch, one of the pioneers of using zero emission vehicles, this week has completed its first ever "Zero-Emission Beer Delivery" in the company’s hometown of St. Louis in partnership with BYD and Nikola.

For the Nikola H2 hydrogen fuel cell truck it was actually the very first cargo delivered fory a customer. Together with an all-electric BYD 8TT truck model, beer was delivered from the local Anheuser-Busch brewery to the Enterprise Center.

"This morning, a Nikola hydrogen-electric truck picked up the load of beer, including flagship beer brand Bud Light, and delivered it to Anheuser-Busch local wholesaler partner, Lohr Distributors – marking the first commercial delivery onboard a Nikola hydrogen-electric vehicle. Lohr Distributors then delivered the beer to the Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues, on a BYD electric truck – a milestone delivery for the brewer as the beer reached its destination with zero-emissions from transportation."

Anheuser-Busch so far reportedly ordered/reserved up to 800 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks, 40 Tesla Semi and is deploying 21 BYD 8TT truck in a pilot project.

We believe that the actual purchase of Nikola trucks will be highly dependent on the performance, reliability and real cost evaluated in the test period.

"The delivery builds on Anheuser-Busch’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and existing partnerships with both Nikola and BYD. Through their 2025 Sustainability Goals, Anheuser-Busch has committed to reducing carbon emissions across their value chain by 25% by 2025. Last year, Anheuser-Busch placed an order for up to 800 hydrogen-electric powered semi-trucks from Nikola, a pioneer in hydrogen-electric renewable technology. The partnership will help the brewer transition their entire long-haul dedicated fleet to zero-emission vehicles." "To complement the Nikola partnership within their routes, Anheuser-Busch also announced a pilot project with BYD in California last month to improve the sustainability of their fleet at four Anheuser-Busch distribution facilities across southern California. The 21 BYD electric trucks as well as a 958.5 kW solar array to charge the vehicles will be implemented this year as the largest Class 8 electric truck deployment in North America."

Ingrid De Ryck, Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability at Anheuser-Busch said:

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are continuously searching for innovative ways to improve sustainability across our entire value chain, progressing towards reaching our sustainability goals and driving our industry forward. No single company can build a more sustainable future alone but this zero-emission delivery has shown what is possible when we bring together the various strengths and assets within our supplier network to work towards a shared objective of a better world.”

Stella Li, President of BYD Motors said:

“Partnering with Anheuser-Busch is a great opportunity to showcase BYD’s performance and reliability with an industry leader. Our dedication to innovation pairs nicely with Anheuser-Busch’s sustainability commitment.”

BYD 8TT electric truck in Anheuser-Busch fleet

Trevor Milton, Nikola’s chief executive officer said:

“As the first commercial delivery of freight with our hydrogen-electric truck, this is an exciting time for both Nikola and Anheuser-Busch. This milestone will become an example for all other OEM’s to move away from diesel trucks and towards zero emission vehicles. We look forward to helping the Anheuser-Busch team achieve their sustainability goals by leveraging Nikola’s zero-emissions technology. We are now preparing production vehicles for Anheuser-Busch and plan on delivering the trucks as fast as possible.”