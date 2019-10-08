In October, the offer will be reinforced by a new 84 kWh battery option for ES6 and ES8 models.
In September, NIO managed to slightly increase sales of electric cars in China, although the annual growth rate of 14% is relatively low.
In total, 2,019 cars were delivered, which is the best result so far this year (despite the collapse of the ES8):
- ES6: 1,726 (new)
- ES8: 293 (down 83%)
NIO sales in China – September 2019
NIO noted that there is an accelerated growth of the order backlog since September, which hopefully will enable improved results.
To sell more cars, the company decreased the price of the entry-level version of the ES6 and in October will be introducing a new 84 kWh battery pack option for ES6 and ES8 (so far there was only a 70 kWh battery).
Only time will tell whether the ES6 and the bigger battery pack will allow NIO to beat November/December sales results from 2018.
William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said:
“Third quarter deliveries exceeded the top end of our guidance range as production and deliveries of our ES6 continued to ramp up after its initial launch in June. September deliveries in particular were positively impacted by expedited shipments ahead of China’s national day holiday. In addition to the solid sequential improvement in our delivery numbers, we have seen accelerated growth of our order backlog since September supported by a more expansive sales network.
“Facing unfavorable economic conditions and auto industry trends, we drive forward by committing to outstanding products and excellent services. At the end of September, we began offering the ES6 standard version at more competitive retail prices. In addition, we will start deliveries in October of the ES6 and ES8 with an 84-kWh battery pack that extends the NEDC driving range to 510 km and 430 km respectively. We plan to further enhance our offerings in an effort to accelerate orders and deliveries, going forward,”.