In September, NIO managed to slightly increase sales of electric cars in China, although the annual growth rate of 14% is relatively low.

In total, 2,019 cars were delivered, which is the best result so far this year (despite the collapse of the ES8):

ES6: 1,726 (new)

(new) ES8: 293 (down 83%)

NIO sales in China – September 2019

NIO noted that there is an accelerated growth of the order backlog since September, which hopefully will enable improved results.

To sell more cars, the company decreased the price of the entry-level version of the ES6 and in October will be introducing a new 84 kWh battery pack option for ES6 and ES8 (so far there was only a 70 kWh battery).

Only time will tell whether the ES6 and the bigger battery pack will allow NIO to beat November/December sales results from 2018.

William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said: