Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. have been constantly declining since the launch earlier this year and in September sales amounted to only 434.

Together with sales, also EV share out of the total Audi volume slipped a little bit from 2.8% in August to 2.7% in September.

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - September 2019

Currently, the e-tron volume is around four times lower than the Tesla Model X (1,675 estimated), which is considered the closest comparable BEV.

After several months, Audi delivered 3,540 e-tron in the U.S. (compared to 13,725 Model X in the first nine months of 2019).

Hopefully soon Audi will reverse the trend and start expanding BEV sales.