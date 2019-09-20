Audi unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show rather unusual electric concept - the Audi AI:TRAIL quattro. It's not too often we see all-terrain EVs (range limitations makes off-road electrification challenging despite superior electric motors characteristics).

In the case of the AI:TRAIL quattro, the off-road range is not bad - up to 250 km (155.3 mi). On the road, it would be some 400 to 500 km (248.5 to 310.7 mi) under WLTP test procedure. Audi didn't specify the battery capacity.

Another strong point of the concept is the all-wheel-drive, quad-motor system with a total output of 320 kW of power and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Other than that, the concept is a visionary vehicle with tons of bells and whistles, starting with up to five drones that - in theory - would light the way from the air, Level 4 autonomous driving, and overall futuristic design.

The question is whether Audi is considering any off-road electric vehicle in foreseeable future, building on its e-Tron series?

Audi AI:TRAIL quattro specs:

400 to 500 km (248.5 to 310.7 mi) of WLTP range on roads or easy off-road terrain

on roads or easy off-road terrain up to 250 km (155.3 mi) of off-road range

all-wheel drive (with four electric motors installed near the wheels)

top speed of 130 km/h (80.8 mph)

system output of 320 kW of power and 1,000 Nm (737.6 lb-ft) of torque

weight of 1,750 kilograms (3,858.09 lb)

length of 4.15 meters (13.5 ft), width of 2.15 meters (7.05 ft), roof height of 1.67 meters (5.5 ft)

ground clearance of 34 centimeters (13.4 in)

can ford through water more than half a meter (1.6 ft) deep

22-inch wheels with 850 mm (33.5 in) tires

