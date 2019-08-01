Human Horizons Presented The Wrong Car: Meet The Concept H

If you have never heard of Human Horizons, you are more than excused. Unless you are an avid reader of Autocar or a Greg Kable follower on Twitter. The Chinese EV startup has presented last Wednesday (July 31) its first built concept, the HiPhi 1. But there is one which is much more interesting, although apparently still not in the flesh. Meet Concept H.

Before you start throwing stones on what seems to be something powered by hydrogen, be aware that H is for Hypervelocity. And the concept seems to have been created precisely to amaze the ones who love speed. Even if Human Horizons does not mention its top speed at any moment apart from the name of the car. They will get there, eventually.

The three-seater – two in front, one in the back – will use what seems to be a skateboard platform. Human Horizons calls it Flexible Extended Chassis Structure, possibly implying it is modular. It works with 800V and offers a 621 mi (1,000 km) range. The company claims a full charge in 15 minutes.

Moving is handled by one motor in each wheel, for a total of 4,425 lb-ft (6,000 Nm). And all four wheels steer, what would allow the Concept H to move sideways. The car would feature an active suspension able to act in milliseconds.

Human Horizons names a few patents the car would have, such as A.C.C.S.I., or Advanced Chassis Control Steering Integration. That would be an “electric-mechanical movable aero wheel cover” to prevent wheel turbulence.

The Chinese company also names RE.C.E.S.S. – Re-Configurable Cockpit Electric Steering System, a drive-by-wire system that allows the steering wheel to move to any of the three seating positions. In other words, the rear passenger would be able to drive the car. Really.

Then there’s A.C.E.S. – Articulated Cabin Entry System, which moves part of the roof to make access easier. And E.A.S.E. – Electronic Advanced Surreal Environment, a big screen for you to simulate any environment you want if we got it right.

There is also P.E.A.C.E. – PDLC Enclosure Advanced Cockpit Entry, which darkens the glasshouse to make the interior more private when the car is in autonomous driving. Don’t get any wrong ideas such as Taylor Jackson with Autopilot… Do not Google this.

Last, but not least, there’s A.F.I.R.M. – Air Flow Integration and Reclamation Management, which seems to have to do with the way the car was designed to cope with aerodynamics, with its diamond-shaped cabin and air inlets and outlets.

All of them are explained in the video above. Did you really think Human Horizons was the most creative the company could be about names?

This is the car we would like to see “in the flesh”. If Human Horizons ever manages to produce one, even just as a concept, that will be awesome.

What about the HiPhi 1?

The concept car Human Horizons aims to bring to production is this SUV. It seats six people in three seat rows, has a 0.28Cd, 562 sensors to aid future autonomous driving, 5.2 m of length, a 268 hp, RWD option and a 536 hp, AWD derivative, a battery pack of up to 96 kWh able to offer 400 mi of range and Level 3 autonomy when it goes on sale in 2021. Probably only for China at first.

Stick with the Concept H. Or the Concept A and Concept U that are also presented on the company’s website, for an urban car and a minivan, respectively. At least until the HiPhi 1 is really put for sale. Until then, it is as much a promise as the awesome CGI concepts the company presented.

