MG just announced the pricing of its MG ZS EV electric car, which enters the British market later this year (customer deliveries are expected from September).

The first all-electric MG is described as "the first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car" and the price really catches our attention (more on the technical side below).

The base version MG ZS EV Excite will be available effectively from £21,495 (€23,810 / $26,720) including the £3,500 Plug-In Car Grant and another £3,500 MG's promotion for the first 1,000 retail customers. Moreover MG adds a free home charging point and standard installation.

The more expensive, better-equipped Exclusive version starts from £23,495 (£2,000 more), which is still a lot less than the base 39 kWh Hyundai Kona Electric (£27,250) and even less compared to the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro). Those who are interested in a more affordable alternative (or don't want to wait on the other EVs) can sign up for the ZS EV by placing a £500 deposit to secure a place in the first 1,000 group.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said:

“With an exciting £21,495 price point at launch, ZS EV is a compelling option for customers who want to switch from old school petrol and diesel cars and enjoy all the wonderful benefits of electric motoring. ZS EV is here to revolutionise the way people think about electric cars. With the first truly affordable, family friendly electric car, MG is bringing zero-emissions motoring within everyone’s reach. Make no mistake, this car isn’t a brand statement or a vanity project, we’re here to sell electric cars and to sell big!”

It's hard to say much about the demand for ZS EV in the UK, but the Chinese factory is reportedly able to deliver 300,000 annually according to MG, but we take it with a pinch of salt as SAIC would need to have 13 GWh of batteries on hand.

Both the battery and car are covered by a 7-year warranty (but we didn't obtain details just yet).

MG revealed also that the 44.5 kWh battery pack will be good enough for about 163 miles (262 km) of range under the WLTP test cycle. It sounds like a decent starting point, especially for city driving in/around London. The electric motor is rated for 105 kW and 353 Nm of torque.

MG notes also that the ZS EV is "the most high-tech MG ever, with MG Pilot driver assistance suite".

"Packed with innovative features, ZS EV is designed to provide customers with a stress-free driving experience. MG Pilot is a driver assistance suite which complements the driver and offers support when required. Excite and Exclusive versions both include MG Pilot as standard, with features including Advanced Emergency Braking, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. ZS EV majors on interior space, making it ideal for busy families and those who value practicality. Boasting some of the most generous shoulder, leg and headroom in its class, the ZS EV also features a substantial, full-sized boot. With hidden storage areas, a split-level boot and practical features to keep items secure on the move, ZS EV can handle bikes, pushchairs, luggage and bulky loads with no trouble at all. In the cabin, the sky really is the limit with the panoramic, sliding Sky Roof offering uninterrupted access to the sunshine above, creating a bright and airy experience for the whole family. Customers will also enjoy the latest generation of MG’s responsive infotainment system, with an 8” colour touchscreen featuring satellite navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth phone connectivity with audio streaming and DAB radio."

Now, we finally will be able to see whether an affordable Chinese electric car can give Western manufacturers a run for their money.

MG ZS EV specs:

WLTP range of 163 miles (262 km)

44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells)

liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells) 105 kW (143 PS) and nd 353 Nm electric motor

front-wheel drive

0-100% charging in 6.5 hours using 7 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 43 minutes