One of the new videos of the Tesla Semi spotted on the road provides us with an opportunity to wonder about the payload capacity of the all-electric truck. Tesla didn't yet reveal the number.

As you can see in the video, the nine lock blocks on the trailer (some 4,000 lbs each) weight 36,000 lbs (over 16,300 kg). Together with the trailer (some 15,000 lbs we guess), it's probably well over half of the gross weight of 80,000 lbs (almost 36,300 kg).

The question is how much payload can the Semi can take within gross weight? It will depend on the version (Standard - 300 miles, or Long Range - 500 miles) as the longer-range Semi needs more batteries. Assuming a 15,000-20,000 pound weight of the Semi, the payload could be 45,000-50,000 lbs.

Tesla said that acceleration of the fully loaded Semi (80,000 lbs) will be 0-60 mph in 20 seconds.

Video Description via Torque News on YouTube: Tesla Semi Rare Testing May Reveal Towing Capacity

