BMW iX3 is the fully-electric version of the popular X3 SUV and not even a year after it was launched, the manufacturer has revealed the facelifted model. It only stayed on the market as a non-facelift for just these few months because it was launched just as BMW was preparing to facelift the current generation X3 anyway.

So what has BMW changed with this iX3 LCI? Well, the front end gets larger kidney grilles (that just like before are there purely for decoration since they are no longer necessary), headlights that are slightly slimmer, a reshaped front apron and redesigned 3D effect rear lights.

It also comes as standard with the M Sport pack and new 20-inch aero wheels are available to replace the standard 19-inch wheels. Inside, there’s a revised control panel on the center console, around the transmission selector and the iX3 gets two 12.3-inch screens as standard. The vehicle has the same blue accents inside and out to help it stand out as the electric model.

Gallery: BMW iX3 (2022)

51 Photos

The powertrain and battery combo is left untouched. The iX3 features the same rear-mounted 286 horsepower electric motor whose peak torque is 400 Nm (295 pound-feet). The claimed acceleration time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 6.8 seconds and the top speed is the same 180 km/h (112 mph).

BMW also announced the German market pricing information for the refreshed iX3, which now starts from €67,300 with VAT included. The manufacturer says you can order your iX3 now and deliveries of the refreshed model will commence this fall - we will surely see this facelifted model and the other new BMW EVs when we will attend the Munich motor show in early September.