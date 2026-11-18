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Ford Fathom’s LFP Batteries Begin Production In Michigan

Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park Michigan is now shipping production-grade batteries for testing in Fathom prototypes.

Photo by: Ford

Suvrat Kothari

By: Suvrat Kothari

Nov 18, at 12:00pm ET

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Ford just reached a critical milestone in the development of its Fathom electric truck. The company has started manufacturing low-cost lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery packs at its $3 billion BlueOval Battery Park Michigan located in Marshall. These are production-grade LFP batteries which will first be used in Fathom prototypes before full-scale manufacturing begins next year.

One can’t overstate how important the Marshall plant is for Ford. It’s the first in the U.S. to manufacture LFP batteries for mainstream consumer vehicle use domestically. LG Energy Solution also produces LFP batteries in the U.S.—supplying to GM and Tesla—but they’re dedicated to stationary energy storage systems. Ford’s 2 million-square-foot facility is dedicated purely for automotive LFP batteries.

Gallery: Ford BlueOval Battery Park Michigan

11

Source: Ford

It has an annual production capacity of 20 gigawatt-hours and can manufacture 50 battery packs every hour. It’s a vertically integrated plant, where materials like raw lithium and iron-phosphate powder get in from one end, and fully assembled, ready-to-install battery packs come out from the other end. All anode and cathode production, as well as major production processes in between, happen inside the plant.

Alan Clarke, the vice president of advanced development projects at Ford, said the company is moving fast to bring the Fathom to the market. In a relatively short time period, he claimed, Ford had developed the all-new Universal EV Platform that will underpin its future EVs, an all-new production system at the Louisville Assembly Plant, and domestic LFP battery production.

“Not having a team that existed to have a battery factory, a unicasting factory, an entirely new most automated vehicle production facility that Ford's ever produced in less than five years would be I think faster than China speed,” Clarke said during a media roundtable at the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan on Tuesday.

Clarke previously worked at Tesla for 12 years, helping create the Model S, followed by development work for the Model X, Model Y, Model 3, and Cybertruck.

BlueOval Battery Park Michigan drone photo

Photo by: Ford

I toured Ford’s LFP plant this week, and I think it’s one of the most advanced, highly-automated battery facilities in the U.S. Michigan, America’s automotive manufacturing hub for a century, certainly hasn’t seen anything like it in its history.

Part of the reason why the facility is so cutting-edge comes from Ford’s LFP licensing deal with China’s CATL, the world’s largest and the most advanced battery maker. The U.S. has been lagging behind China and Europe in the battery technology race. Ford is now bringing that technical know-how back to the U.S. even if that means licensing technology from CATL.

More importantly, Ford officials said the new plant is fully compliant with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) rules. Raw materials used to make batteries here do not come from what the U.S. government designates as Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC). Even though the technology is from CATL, the critical materials aren’t sourced from adversaries such as China, Russia or North Korea.

Final inspection of the Ford Fathom's LFP prismatic cells.

Photo by: Ford

The plant is fully owned and operated by Ford, but CATL engineers helped the company set up thousands of incredibly complex production tools. They’re also helping train workers to operate high-tech equipment and install tight quality control systems to help Ford deliver the affordable EV that it has long promised. The prismatic LFP cell itself is unique to Ford and not something that exists in CATL’s global portfolio.

Meng Wang, the director and chief engineer of battery cell industrialization at Ford summed up the CATL partnership well. “To shorten our time to market, we decided to learn from the best,” Wang said. “Throughout the process, CATL passed on critical knowledge to Ford, including the equipment functions, manufacturing process, and also quality controls.”

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Preorders for the Ford Fathom will begin early 2027 and production and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of next year.

Contact the author: suvrat.kothari@insideevs.com

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