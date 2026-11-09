Ford's Radical New EV Manufacturing Process Is Already Building Trucks

Ford has already started testing production of the Fathom.

Vehicles are rolling off the line for validation testing, with about 90% of the testing already complete.

Actual customer deliveries aren't slated until late next year.

During its recent quarterly earnings call, one Ford executive revealed that it has already begun rolling Fathoms off the line at its recently revamped factory in Louisville well ahead of the affordable electric pickup's late-2027 delivery schedule.

"It's progressing very well," said Ford COO, Kumar Galhotra, during the company's recent quarterly earnings call. "90% of the validation testing has been completed. We've built our first production line vehicles at Louisville assembly plant."

Photo by: Ford

Importantly, Galhotra didn't say these are production vehicles. Rather, these are the first Fathoms built on their real production line. Essentially, these validation vehicles are the beginning of Ford proving out its production process for both the Fathom and its Universal Electric Vehicle Platform. It's an important milestone for Ford, which has bet its electric future on the UEV platform and a radically different method of manufacturing cars than it's used before.

Ford will build the Fathom using a so-called "assembly tree" rather than the assembly line Henry Ford pioneered a century ago. The front, middle, and rear sections of the pickup will be put together simultaneously, then joined together toward the end of the process. Ford says this should allow it to build vehicles quicker and more efficiently, in part by making the ergonomics better for its workers. It resembles the "unboxed" process Tesla has introduced for the Cybercab.

Ford has been building cars for more than a century, but a new EV on a new platform using new manufacturing techniques needs to be fleshed out—especially if Ford wants to quickly hit the production volumes it's reportedly targeting: 100,000 sales in the first year. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the midst of the company's period of production hell: "It's relatively easy to make a prototype, but extremely difficult to mass manufacture a vehicle reliably at scale."

The testing isn't just limited to the Louisville plant where more than $2 billion was invested to manufacture the Fathom. Ford's Shelbyville Technical Center has also been cranking out large castings used to underpin its affordable electric pickup.

These large castings are made in a similar way to Tesla's Gigacasting process with the goal being to cut down on the production complexity (and cost) of the Fathom. In total, it takes 146 different parts into just 2 large castings. Galhotra says that Ford has already made 5,000 of these unicastings and has effectively substantiated its ability to build this new tech at a high rate.

The next challenge, according to the COO, is the rest of the supply chain:

What do you think?

"We need to make sure that the supply base can run at rate with high quality parts," said Galhotra "And that's very normal at this stage of the launch, and that's what we're going to be working on for the next few months."

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The Blue Oval doesn't plan on delivering any of these pickups for about a year, which means that it still has time to ramp things up and make sure the so-called "assembly tree" is running smoothly. The Fathom could prove out to be Ford's EV redemption arc if the automaker gets it right. Affordable? Check. Versatile? Check. Scalable? That's to be seen.

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