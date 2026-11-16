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Tesla Keeps Killing Cars. Now It Wants To Build Cybercabs In Germany

A $3.3 billion factory expansion takes Musk’s autonomy gamble overseas as Tesla trims its conventional lineup.

Photo by: Tesla

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 16, at 1:32pm ET

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Tesla plans a $3.3 billion German factory expansion to build Cybercabs starting in 2029.

The expansion follows the Model S/X’s retirement, Cybertruck’s planned shutdown, and cuts to cheaper variants.

Tesla is betting more heavily on autonomy while European approvals remain limited to supervised driving.

Tesla’s core lineup is shrinking as the company focuses in on robotaxis. Now, Tesla boss Elon Musk wants to take his autonomous vehicle manufacturing ambitions beyond Texas and begin Cybercab production in Germany.

The company plans to invest €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to expand its factory near Berlin, targeting production of up to one million Cybercabs. According to Reuters, Tesla intends to apply for permits before the end of the year, begin construction in the first half of 2027, and start German Cybercab production in 2029.

The news comes as Tesla keeps reducing the number of conventional cars on offer. Over the past year or so, it has retired entire models, dropped cheaper variants, and earmarked factory space for robots and robotaxis. Knowing that, the new German Cybercab plan starts to look less like an addition to Tesla’s business and more like a replacement for part of it.

Photo by: Tesla

The most significant departures this year were the Model S and Model X. Tesla ended both model lines and announced it would repurpose its former Fremont factory space to build Optimus humanoid robots. Granted, the S and X were aging, low-volume products, but they made Tesla look more like a traditional automaker.

The Cybertruck is next, although its departure has become a moving target. Musk initially announced a mid-2027 shutdown to free Texas factory space for Cybercabs, then extended production through the end of summer to fulfill its order backlog. But it’s still scheduled for retirement.

Not even the ubiquitous Model Y has escaped. Tesla dropped its cheapest all-wheel-drive version earlier this month, less than a year after introducing it. Buyers who want two motors must now stretch to the Premium AWD or just get the base rear-wheel-drive variant, which remains available.

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Tesla isn’t abandoning human-driven cars altogether. The redesigned Roadster revealed last month is now promised for 2028, complete with thruster-assisted theatrics. After years of delays and a complete redesign, it’s still a vehicle Tesla promises to build.

Basically, the new Roadster offers spectacle, but it doesn’t fill the practical gaps left by a luxury sedan, a large SUV, and a pickup. Tesla doesn’t even seem to be interested in filling those gaps.

The Cybercab faces a different issue. Without manual controls, its usefulness depends on Tesla’s autonomous driving capabilities and permission to deploy them. In the U.S., regulators have already opened an investigation into how the vehicle complies with federal safety requirements. A German production facility doesn’t, by itself, settle where its output can operate.

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Tesla’s struggle to get FSD approved in Europe shows how slow that process can be. Dutch regulators cleared the supervised system in April after more than 18 months of testing, but its rollout has since depended on individual countries granting permission. EU-wide approval remains pending, and Tesla has renamed it “Tesla Assisted Driving” and tightened its speed settings to address regulators’ concerns.

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All that work is for software that still requires an attentive driver. Getting permission for a Cybercab with no steering wheel or pedals is a separate challenge. And now Tesla wants to build those in Europe…

Still, Tesla’s survival doesn’t only rest on the Cybercab. The Model 3 and Model Y are still very popular worldwide, and the Semi could give it a foothold in electric trucking. But shrinking its passenger car lineup while spending billions on robotaxis leaves Tesla with fewer alternatives if Musk’s driverless future takes longer or proves less profitable than he expects.

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