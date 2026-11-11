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Tesla Extends Cybertruck Production Run To Work Through Order Backlog

Elon Musk called it "not the smartest move from a profit-maximizing standpoint."

Photo by: InsideEVs

Tim Levin

By: Tim Levin

Nov 11, at 2:18pm ET

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Tesla will extend Cybertruck production for a couple of extra months, CEO Elon Musk said.

Musk previously announced that the Cybertruck would be discontinued in the middle of next year.

He said he extended the production run to fulfill more orders.

Tesla will now make the Cybertruck for a little while longer to fulfill more orders, Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

"In order to work through more of the Cybertruck order backlog, production will be extended through the end of summer 2027," he said in an X post, adding in a reply, "This is not the smartest move from a profit-maximizing standpoint btw, but there must be some room in this world for sentimentality or what’s the point?"

In a late-night tweet last week, Musk announced the forthcoming demise of the stainless-steel pickup in the middle of next year to make more room for production of steering wheel-free Cybercabs at Tesla's Texas factory. He later clarified that the truck would be made for eight more months, pointing to an expiration date of July 2027 for what is surely the strangest and most polarizing pickup ever made.

Now production is poised to last through most of September, giving the Cybertruck a roughly 10-month runway. Musk had previously said Tesla would have to return some deposits as it wouldn't be able to deliver all the trucks customers had ordered before production came to a close.

Elon Musk said Tesla is extending Cybertruck production so it can fulfill more orders.

Photo by: InsideEVs

It's still an untimely end for a model that attracted more controversy than cold, hard sales. Musk once targeted an annual output of 250,000 trucks, which would make it a top seller in the pickup market. Tesla ended up selling some 70,000 of them, per industry estimates, since sales kicked off at the end of 2023.

In part, extending the truck's production run may be a way to placate Tesla's die-hard fans, some of whom expressed outrage at the decision to cancel it so suddenly and unceremoniously. Say what you will about the truck itself, but it has amassed a loyal following like few other vehicles have. Over 5,000 people have signed a petition to keep the Cybertruck in production. Unplugged Performance, which makes Tesla accessories, said it's trying to get investors on board to take over Cybertruck production from Tesla.

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Now those Tesla devotees have a little more time to buy a Cybertruck. It'll cost them dearly, though. Since announcing the truck's cancelation, Tesla made the top-trim, tri-motor Cyberbeast the only one available—and hiked its price to $110,000.

Contact the author: Tim.Levin@InsideEVs.com

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