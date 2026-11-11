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Tesla Is Squeezing More Money Out Of The Cybertruck Before It Dies

Want one of the last Cybertrucks? You're stuck with just one trim. And it just got another price hike.

Photo by: Tesla

Rob Stumpf

By: Rob Stumpf

Nov 11, at 11:09am ET

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Tesla just hiked the Cybertruck's price for the second time in a week.

It also discontinued every Cybertruck trim except its highest-priced Cyberbeast nameplate.

If you want one of the last Cybertrucks, it'll now run you at least $109,990.

The Tesla Cybertruck has roughly eight months left to live. And while the automaker hasn't called the stainless steel doorstop a failure (despite it becoming the shortest-lived model in Tesla's lineup), Tesla appears to be doing everything in its power to squeeze every last penny out of it before production shuts down for good.

Just days after announcing it will discontinue the Cybertruck, Tesla has reduced its available trims to just a single version: the top-tier Cyberbeast, which costs an eye-watering $109,990. It seems to be betting that fans are willing to pay top dollar to get one of the strangest trucks ever made while it's still on sale.

Affordability has always been elusive for the shiny trapezoid, though. And that may have factored into its downfall.

The Cybertruck was originally poised to start at $40,000 when it was announced back in 2019. It was also supposed to have up to 500 miles of range and a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. None of those came to fruition. Instead, Tesla introduced a $59,990 entry-level version earlier this year, only to raise the price by $5,000 just 10 days later before killing off the trim level by September.

That left the Dual Motor AWD truck at $74,990, the Premium AWD at $84,990, and the Cyberbeast at $99,990. When Musk announced that Tesla would discontinue the Cybertruck last week, the company almost immediately hiked the price of all trims by as much as 10%. The Dual Motor AWD hit $82,490 (but could no longer be ordered), the Premium AWD hit $92,490, and the Cyberbeast hit $102,490.

That's now changed once again. The Dual Motor AWD and Premium AWD are unavailable. And just like it came into the world, the Cybertruck marches towards the exit with only its high-performance, tri-motor Cyberbeast variant available to order (plus yet another price hike of $7,500). It has 320 miles of EPA-rated range, a claimed 2.6-second 0-60 time, and adjustable-heigh suspension. The Tesla blog Not A Tesla App first spotted the change.

CEO Elon Musk claims that the demise of the Cybertruck isn't because it's unprofitable. In fact, he says that the order rate currently exceeds Tesla's remaining supply and that the automaker "will have to return deposits for a lot of people" in 8 months when production winds down. Indeed, Tesla's website shows that Cyberbeast trucks ordered today have a delivery window of March to June in 2027. So perhaps trimming the lineup is also a way to slow incoming orders and streamline production as manufacturing comes to a close.

But the truck fell far short of the production volumes Tesla and Musk targeted years ago.The automaker's Texas Gigafactory is outfitted to build 125,000 Cybertrucks per year, Tesla says. And Musk said production could reach 250,000 Cybertrucks annually, with ambitions to expand that to as many as 500,000 trucks. In its best year in 2024, Tesla sold 37,965 units, beating all other electric pickups, per industry data cited byReuters. Tesla sold an estimated 20,237 trucks in 2025. It appears that there simply weren't enough buyers willing to shell out for what the Cybertruck was offering—plus it became the mobile version of a MAGA hat to some, which didn't help.

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This isn't the first time that Tesla jacked up the price of a model as it was headed out the door. When it retired the Model S and Model X earlier this year, Tesla slapped a $35,000 premium on the "Signature Edition" of each car and sold every one of the final 350 cars it produced until the very last one rolled off the line.

The Model S was an icon, the EV that kicked off the modern EV revolution. Those final units will no doubt become collector's items. Will the last Cybertrucks in a short production run shake off their baggage and reach legend status someday? Time will tell.

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