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BMW Can't Build Its New iX3 Fast Enough. Now It's Adding The iX4

BMW’s Debrecen plant was already running around the clock for iX3 production. Now, the iX4 is also rolling off the assembly line.

Photo by: BMW

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 24, at 4:51am ET

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BMW has started mass production of the iX4 electric crossover at its new factory in Debrecen, Hungary.

It’s the second EV to roll off the assembly line, after the massively successful iX3.

Adding a second model to the plant’s roster came just two months after adding a third shift.

BMW can barely keep up with demand for the iX3 electric crossover, and it’s already adding a second model at its new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. After getting over 100,000 orders in Europe for the iX3, the coupe-like iX4 has started rolling off the assembly line alongside its more conventional-looking sibling.

The move comes after several record-setting performances from BMW. The new facility in Debrecen, the first one that started churning out Neue Klasse-based EVs, went down in history for the fastest production ramp of any new BMW Group factory, with just eight months needed to achieve mass production at a sustained pace.

BMW iX4 production in Debrecen, Hungary

Photo by: BMW

The second and third shifts were added ahead of schedule to keep up with the higher-than-expected demand for the iX3, and the plant has been running around the clock since September. Since early November, the factory has added the iX4 to its lineup, boosting its output even further.

But it’s not just the Neue Klasse crossovers that have enjoyed success. The new i3, which has nothing in common with the quirky first-generation electric hatchback, has seen high demand, prompting the automaker to open the order books in Europe earlier than originally planned. What’s more, the historic plant in Munich that has made gas-powered cars for all of its existence has been converted to build EVs, marking a big shift right at the heart of the Bavarian manufacturer.

Separately, the new iX5, which is not based on the Neue Klasse architecture but borrows a lot of tech from the new platform, has started rolling off the line in Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking the beginning of EV manufacturing in the United States for BMW.

Getting back to the iX4, the start of production means that the first customers should start receiving their cars sooner rather than later, including those in the U.S. In fact, U.S.-spec iX4s are among the first to roll off the line in Hungary. Based on the same underpinnings as the massively successful iX3, the coupe-like EV boasts an EPA-estimated range of 428 miles and a dual-motor powertrain that develops a combined 463 horsepower.

Gallery: BMW iX4 production in Debrecen, Hungary

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Source: BMW

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The 112.2-kilowatt-hour battery can be charged from a DC stall at up to 400 kilowatts, with a 10-minute session resulting in up to 183 miles of range added, which is just one mile short compared to the technically similar iX3 50 xDrive. On AC power, the iX4 can accept up to 15.4 kW.

The 2027 BMW iX4 50 xDrive, the only one that’s on sale right now, starts at $66,200 plus destination.

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