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The BMW iX5 Was Driven Until It Died. It Had A Surprising Amount Of Hidden Range Left

It’s safe to say that the pre-series iX5 that was put to the test would not leave anyone stranded, even after hitting 0% battery.

Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

Iulian Dnistran

By: Iulian Dnistran

Nov 23, at 4:17am ET

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The American-made BMW iX5 electric SUV was tested to see how far it would go after the battery indicator hit 0%.

BMW claims the EV’s battery has a usable capacity of 144 kilowatt-hours.

After hitting 0%, the iX5 squeezed another 7.4 kWh from the pack before conking out.

The BMW iX5 is a big deal for the German automaker. It’s the company’s first electric X5, a model that has traditionally been one of its best-sellers, and it’s also the first electric BMW assembled in the United States.

In other words, the iX5 has a lot on its shoulders, so it has to deliver. Thankfully, the automaker crammed a massive, 144-kilowatt-hour battery under the SUV’s body, and now a new test from Out of Spec Testing reveals just how much range is hidden in the EV’s pack, even after the instrument cluster shows there’s nothing more to give.

The test, which was performed on a closed course, started when the battery still had 4% energy left. The car’s displays said that the driver should recharge at the next opportunity, which makes a lot of sense in the real world, but the SUV still drove normally. At 2% state of charge, the car’s brain limited the power output to roughly 350 horsepower, down from approximately 450 hp, but that’s still plenty.

At 1%, the iX5 still delivered plenty of performance, and the driver still managed to maintain speeds between 35 and 55 miles per hour. The same speeds were still possible when the battery level reached zero, but a turtle icon appeared on the dash, accompanied by a yellow power meter and a warning message telling the driver to avoid heavy acceleration and overtaking.

All this being said, the iX5 did not slow down. It soldiered on, covering 8.4 miles after the battery level had reached 0% and consuming almost 3 kWh from the battery that was supposedly empty. The pedal started to feel a little softer at the 10-mile mark, and the first big power cut came at 10.7 miles, when the car stopped taking accelerator inputs and started slowing down.

But that wasn’t the end of the test. The iX5 was restarted and, surprisingly, continued driving at speeds of up to 55 mph. After consuming 7.4 kWh from the reserve, the iX5 eventually shut down, slowing down to a standstill and automatically engaging Park. It drove a total of 21.8 miles after the instrument cluster first showed that the battery had 0% energy left.

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A second restart attempt was unsuccessful, but it goes to show that BMW put quite a big buffer on the iX5’s battery. It also means that the SUV’s total battery capacity is somewhere around 151 kWh.

Range-wise, the 2027 BMW iX5 60 xDrive, the only version currently available, can drive up to 456 miles on a full battery, according to the EPA. In a recent comparison with the Lucid Gravity, Porsche Cayenne, and Rivian R1S, the iX5 covered 411 miles at 70 mph, beating all of its competitors by at least 43 miles.

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