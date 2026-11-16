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BMW’s iX5 Beat The Lucid Gravity On Highway Range. Not On Efficiency

The Bavarian EV surpassed Lucid, Rivian and Porsche at highway speeds. But extracting the final few miles took an unusual extra step.

Photo by: Out of Spec Testing (YouTube)

Andrei Nedelea

By: Andrei Nedelea

Nov 16, at 6:15am ET

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The BMW iX5 covered 411 miles at 70 mph, beating the Lucid Gravity by 43 miles.

Its huge battery secured the win, even though Lucid and Porsche were more efficient.

Reaching that final distance required restarting the BMW after it stopped near 400 miles.

BMW’s answer to electric SUV range anxiety involves a battery big enough to make some other EVs look underfed. The new iX5 packs 144 kilowatt-hours of usable capacity, which gives it an EPA range of 435 miles. But EVs can’t typically match their official range claim when driven at a constant 70 mph on the highway.

The iX5 came very close to matching it in this Out Of Spec Testing group range test, though. It covered 410.8 miles, putting it ahead of the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, Rivian R1S Dual Max, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric. It wasn’t the most frugal SUV here; it simply combined respectable efficiency with an enormous energy reserve.

There’s an asterisk next to that headline range number, though. The BMW initially shut down at around 400 miles (644 km). However, they were able to get it moving again, which unlocked enough remaining energy to keep going at highway speed and extend the range.

Video host Kyle Conner notes that the BMW initially shut down after going through almost exactly 144 kWh, its stated usable battery capacity. At that point, it had been showing 0% remaining in the battery for around 10 miles.

Restarting it added another 4 kWh, allowing it to continue at 70 mph (113 km/h). Kyle speculated that the car might deliberately stop after delivering its rated capacity, leaving some remaining energy accessible after a restart, but stressed that this was a theory rather than a confirmed explanation from BMW.

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring finished second, covering 367.7 miles (592 km) at 70 mph (113 km/h) with its 123-kWh battery. The Rivian R1S Dual Max followed at 349 miles (562 km), although the testers extracted only around 136 kWh from its aging pack (it had nearly 30,000 miles on its odometer), versus roughly 145 kWh in an earlier test. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric finished last at 309 miles (497 km).

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We’ve seen the Gravity miss its EPA figure on the highway before. In a previous test, it recorded 345 miles, although Lucid flagged a possible rear drive-unit problem with that vehicle, which may have affected the result. Different conditions and test endpoints also mean those results aren’t directly comparable.

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Porsche, meanwhile, puts more emphasis on how its SUV drives than outright efficiency. The Cayenne Turbo Electric brought a performance-focused powertrain, 21-inch aero wheels, and a towing package, yet it still used less energy per mile than the BMW. Its limiting factor was the smallest battery here at 108 kWh, despite showing higher efficiency than both the BMW and Rivian; it finished roughly 102 miles behind the winner.

The iX5’s win here is convincing, even considering the restart. The Gravity squeezed more miles out of each kilowatt-hour, but the BMW simply had more of them to spend. Sometimes the answer to range anxiety really seems to be just a bigger battery.

More Highway Range Tests

The BMW iX3 Destroyed The Rivian R2 In A Highway Range Test

8 Cheap EVs Were Driven Until They Died. One Stood Out

The BMW iX3 Beat Mercedes And Volvo On Efficiency And Range In A Highway Test

The Mercedes GLC Electric Drove 393 Miles Mostly On Highways With One Quick Charge

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